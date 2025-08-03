Pakistan Hit by Two Earthquakes in 24 Hours

Strong tremors were felt in several parts of Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was 15 kilometres south-east of Rawat, and its depth was only 10 kilometres. These tremors were felt at 12:10 AM on Saturday-Sunday, causing people to rush out of their homes in fear and recite the Kalima Tayyaba.
The earthquake's impact was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and areas such as Mardan, Murree, Haripur, Chakwal, Tala Gang, and Kalar Kahar. According to a report by ‘ARY News’, people remained outdoors late into the night after the earthquake, fearing aftershocks.
Earlier on Saturday, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan. Its epicentre was located in the Hindu Kush mountain region of Afghanistan at a depth of 102 kilometres. According to the NSMC, tremors from this earthquake were felt in parts of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan. The Saturday earthquake's impact was felt in Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Karak, Dir, Mardan, Mohmand, Shangla, Hangu, Swabi, Haripur and Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Additionally, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Attock, Taxila, Murree, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sheikhupura, Pherowal and Muridke.
So far, there have been no reports of any loss of life or property due to either earthquake, but the consecutive tremors over two days have created an atmosphere of fear among the people. The NSMC has advised people to remain vigilant and prepared for potential aftershocks.
Pakistan is located in a seismically sensitive area where the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates frequently causes earthquakes. Experts say that areas like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan are particularly at risk of earthquakes.