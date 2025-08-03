Pakistan Hit by Two Earthquakes in 24 Hours

Strong tremors were felt in several parts of Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was 15 kilometres south-east of Rawat, and its depth was only 10 kilometres. These tremors were felt at 12:10 AM on Saturday-Sunday, causing people to rush out of their homes in fear and recite the Kalima Tayyaba.