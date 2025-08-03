3 August 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Pakistan Hit by Two Earthquakes in 24 Hours

Pakistan Earthquake: Strong tremors of magnitude 5.1 were felt across several parts of Pakistan at 12:10 AM on Saturday-Sunday midnight.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 03, 2025

Photo: IANS

Strong tremors were felt in several parts of Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was 15 kilometres south-east of Rawat, and its depth was only 10 kilometres. These tremors were felt at 12:10 AM on Saturday-Sunday, causing people to rush out of their homes in fear and recite the Kalima Tayyaba.

Areas Affected by Tremors

The earthquake's impact was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and areas such as Mardan, Murree, Haripur, Chakwal, Tala Gang, and Kalar Kahar. According to a report by ‘ARY News’, people remained outdoors late into the night after the earthquake, fearing aftershocks.

Tremors on Saturday as well

Earlier on Saturday, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan. Its epicentre was located in the Hindu Kush mountain region of Afghanistan at a depth of 102 kilometres. According to the NSMC, tremors from this earthquake were felt in parts of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan. The Saturday earthquake's impact was felt in Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Karak, Dir, Mardan, Mohmand, Shangla, Hangu, Swabi, Haripur and Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Additionally, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Attock, Taxila, Murree, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sheikhupura, Pherowal and Muridke.

No Loss of Life or Property

So far, there have been no reports of any loss of life or property due to either earthquake, but the consecutive tremors over two days have created an atmosphere of fear among the people. The NSMC has advised people to remain vigilant and prepared for potential aftershocks.

Earthquake Risk in Several Regions

Pakistan is located in a seismically sensitive area where the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates frequently causes earthquakes. Experts say that areas like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan are particularly at risk of earthquakes.

Share the news:

Published on:

03 Aug 2025 02:21 pm

English News / World / Pakistan Hit by Two Earthquakes in 24 Hours
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.