Pakistan Punjab Floods Claim 97 Lives

Monsoon rains have once again wreaked havoc in Pakistan. Torrential rainfall, floods, and landslides across several parts of the country have caused significant loss of life and property. The monsoon's fury has persisted since 26 June, with intermittent rainfall continuing. This has led to renewed flooding in the Punjab province of Pakistan.
Flooding in Pakistan's Punjab province has claimed 97 lives, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.
Torrential rains and subsequent floods in Punjab province have affected over 4.4 million people. Punjab is economically vital to Pakistan; the floods have caused immense hardship and dealt a blow to the Pakistani economy.
Over 4,000 villages in Punjab province are submerged due to the floods. The districts of Multan, Sialkot, Narowal, Muzaffargarh, Chiniot, and Lahore have been the worst affected, resulting in widespread crop damage.
The monsoon has caused widespread devastation across Pakistan. The monsoon season has claimed nearly 1,000 lives nationwide. In Punjab alone, the death toll since the start of the monsoon season is estimated to be between 200 and 300.