Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Pakistan Punjab Floods Claim 97 Lives

Flooding in Punjab, Pakistan, has caused widespread devastation, claiming the lives of 97 people.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

Floods in Punjab, Pakistan
Floods in Punjab, Pakistan (Photo - ANI)

Monsoon rains have once again wreaked havoc in Pakistan. Torrential rainfall, floods, and landslides across several parts of the country have caused significant loss of life and property. The monsoon's fury has persisted since 26 June, with intermittent rainfall continuing. This has led to renewed flooding in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

97 Deaths

Flooding in Pakistan's Punjab province has claimed 97 lives, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Over 4.4 Million People Affected

Torrential rains and subsequent floods in Punjab province have affected over 4.4 million people. Punjab is economically vital to Pakistan; the floods have caused immense hardship and dealt a blow to the Pakistani economy.

Over 4,000 Villages Submerged

Over 4,000 villages in Punjab province are submerged due to the floods. The districts of Multan, Sialkot, Narowal, Muzaffargarh, Chiniot, and Lahore have been the worst affected, resulting in widespread crop damage.

Widespread Devastation Across Pakistan

The monsoon has caused widespread devastation across Pakistan. The monsoon season has claimed nearly 1,000 lives nationwide. In Punjab alone, the death toll since the start of the monsoon season is estimated to be between 200 and 300.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

13 Sept 2025 04:13 pm

English News / World / Pakistan Punjab Floods Claim 97 Lives
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.