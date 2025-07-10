Pakistan Rain Havoc: 11 Dead, Drainage Systems Fail

The fury of the rains is not limited to India; Pakistan is also experiencing its wrath. Similar to the situation in India, heavy rainfall has led to floods in several areas, severely disrupting daily life. This heavy rainfall has also resulted in loss of life. According to a report released on Wednesday, at least 11 people have died and many more have been seriously injured due to torrential rains in Lahore, districts surrounding Punjab province, and parts of Balochistan.