Pakistan Rain Havoc: 11 Dead, Drainage Systems Fail

Heavy rains in Pakistan have claimed 11 lives, with many more injured. Read the full story.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

pakistan flood
Pakistan flood (Photo- ANI)

The fury of the rains is not limited to India; Pakistan is also experiencing its wrath. Similar to the situation in India, heavy rainfall has led to floods in several areas, severely disrupting daily life. This heavy rainfall has also resulted in loss of life. According to a report released on Wednesday, at least 11 people have died and many more have been seriously injured due to torrential rains in Lahore, districts surrounding Punjab province, and parts of Balochistan.

Average Rainfall of 58.8 mm Recorded

In Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, torrential rains have submerged low-lying areas and major roads. The city's drainage system has been completely overwhelmed. According to data from Lahore's Water and Sanitation Agency, an average of 58.8 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the area so far. The highest rainfall of 84 mm was recorded in Nishtar Town, followed by 78 mm in Lakshmi Chowk and 74 mm in Paniwala Talab.

Severe Waterlogging in Many Areas

Two periods of heavy rainfall were recorded on Wednesday. The first was from around 2:45 am to 5:40 am, with light rain. The second was between 10:45 am and 12:11 pm, with heavy rainfall. Severe waterlogging was observed in many areas, notably 63 mm on Jail Road, 68 mm at Qurtuba Chowk, and 69 mm at the Gulberg office of WASA. The excessive waterlogging mixed with sewage, creating difficulties in movement and posing various health risks.

Child Receives Electric Shock Due to Exposed Wires

A child received an electric shock at Yakki Gate due to exposed electrical wires. The rain also caused power outages, leaving thousands of homes without electricity. Residents of Mughalpura and Barki Road also faced significant difficulties. Waterlogged roads hampered movement, and residents received no assistance from the authorities. Complaints suggest that water drainage was only arranged in affluent areas, leaving people in other areas stranded for extended periods.

Heavy Rainfall in Several Areas of Punjab Province

Heavy rainfall was recorded in several areas of Punjab province in the last 24 hours. This includes 51 mm in Khanewal, 42 mm in Rawalpindi, 44 mm in Sahiwal, 41 mm in Murree, and 30 mm in Okara, among other areas. Furthermore, several other cities, including Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, and Multan, also experienced heavy rainfall.

Published on:

10 Jul 2025 04:52 pm

