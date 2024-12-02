Pakistan reaps the consequences of its own nurtured terrorists, 245 people killed including 68 security personnel in a month

This year, August was the most dangerous month in terms of terrorist attacks. During this month, 92 civilians, 108 terrorists, and 54 security personnel were killed, resulting in a total of 254 deaths. The report also highlights that police personnel and army soldiers were targeted in these attacks. Before this, 62 security personnel were killed in October.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan witnessed the most attacks In Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the most affected region, with 50 terrorist attacks, resulting in the deaths of 71 people and injuries to 85 others. The most recent attack was the worst tribal conflict in the Kurram district, which resulted in the deaths of over 120 people.

Meanwhile, in the troubled province of Balochistan, 20 terrorist attacks took place, resulting in the deaths of 60 people, including 26 security personnel, 25 civilians, and 9 terrorists. According to the report, Pakistani security forces also suffered heavy losses, with 68 personnel killed. This is the highest number of casualties since January 2023, when 114 soldiers were killed.