World

Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

Israel Vs Iran: Iran claimed that a joint nuclear attack on Israel with Pakistan is possible. However, Pakistan rejected this claim, stating that no such agreement exists between them and Iran.

BharatJun 17, 2025 / 09:46 am

Patrika Desk

Pakistan rejects Iran’s claim (Patrika – ANI)

Israel-Iran Tension: The conflict between Iran and Israel, which began on Friday, is intensifying daily. On Monday night, both sides exchanged missile strikes, with Iran appearing to suffer more significant damage. Alongside the military conflict, a fierce war of words has also escalated.

Netanyahu’s Threat, Iran’s Response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that this war will only end with the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi vowed retaliatory action until the attacks cease. Iran also suggested that US President Donald Trump could halt the conflict with a phone call.

Nuclear Threat and Pakistan’s Denial

In a surprising claim, Iran suggested that a joint nuclear attack on Israel with Pakistan could be considered if necessary. Mohsen Rezai, a member of the Iranian National Security Council, made this assertion on a television show, claiming Pakistan had made such a promise. However, Pakistan immediately denied this, stating that no such agreement exists. Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that no such commitment was made. The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced it is bringing a bill to parliament to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), but added that it does not support nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu’s Sensational Claim

Netanyahu also alleged that Iran plotted to assassinate him and US President Donald Trump. During the G7 summit in Canada, Trump stated that Iran cannot defeat Israel in this war. He urged Iran to return to the negotiating table for nuclear talks.

China’s Questionable Role

Recently, several Chinese cargo planes landed in Iran with their transponders switched off. Speculation suggests these planes may have been carrying weapons. China and Iran share deep economic ties. In 2021, China agreed to a 25-year, $400 billion investment in Iran’s infrastructure in exchange for discounted oil and gas supplies.

Casualties and Damage from Attacks

Monday’s Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Israel resulted in eight deaths and over 300 injuries. These attacks also damaged the US embassy in Israel. Israel retaliated by targeting the Iranian TV headquarters and missile launcher trucks heading towards Tehran. Iran has sent messages to Israel and the US via Qatar and Oman, urging them to stop the attacks and begin negotiations.

Israel’s Defence System

The Israeli navy used its Barak Magan air defence system for the first time, shooting down eight Iranian drones. This system is designed to protect warships. Netanyahu claimed that Israel has destroyed Iran’s defence systems and taken control of Tehran’s airspace.

