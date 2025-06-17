Pakistan Rejects Iran's Claim of Nuclear Pact Against Israel

Netanyahu’s Threat, Iran’s Response Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that this war will only end with the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi vowed retaliatory action until the attacks cease. Iran also suggested that US President Donald Trump could halt the conflict with a phone call.

Nuclear Threat and Pakistan’s Denial In a surprising claim, Iran suggested that a joint nuclear attack on Israel with Pakistan could be considered if necessary. Mohsen Rezai, a member of the Iranian National Security Council, made this assertion on a television show, claiming Pakistan had made such a promise. However, Pakistan immediately denied this, stating that no such agreement exists. Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that no such commitment was made. The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced it is bringing a bill to parliament to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), but added that it does not support nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu’s Sensational Claim Netanyahu also alleged that Iran plotted to assassinate him and US President Donald Trump. During the G7 summit in Canada, Trump stated that Iran cannot defeat Israel in this war. He urged Iran to return to the negotiating table for nuclear talks.

China’s Questionable Role Recently, several Chinese cargo planes landed in Iran with their transponders switched off. Speculation suggests these planes may have been carrying weapons. China and Iran share deep economic ties. In 2021, China agreed to a 25-year, $400 billion investment in Iran’s infrastructure in exchange for discounted oil and gas supplies.

Casualties and Damage from Attacks Monday’s Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Israel resulted in eight deaths and over 300 injuries. These attacks also damaged the US embassy in Israel. Israel retaliated by targeting the Iranian TV headquarters and missile launcher trucks heading towards Tehran. Iran has sent messages to Israel and the US via Qatar and Oman, urging them to stop the attacks and begin negotiations.