Pakistani Major Who Captured Abhinandan Killed by Terrorists

Two Pakistani Soldiers Killed by Terrorists On Tuesday, TTP militants attacked an army unit in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In the ensuing clash between militants and the army, Major Moiz Abbas Shah and Lance Naik Jibranullah of the Pakistani army were killed.

Moiz Captured Indian Air Force Commander Abhinandan Many may not be aware, but Moiz Abbas Shah was the officer who captured Indian Air Force Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in 2019. During the Balakot airstrike in 2019, Wing Commander Abhinandan was injured and captured in Pakistan. However, due to pressure from the Indian government, Pakistan was forced to release him. Abhinandan currently holds the rank of Group Captain in the Indian Air Force.