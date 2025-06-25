scriptPakistani Major Who Captured Abhinandan Killed by Terrorists | Latest News | Patrika News
Pakistani Major Who Captured Abhinandan Killed by Terrorists

A Pakistani Major who captured Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan in 2019 has been killed by terrorists.

Jun 25, 2025 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Pakistan has long provided sanctuary and support for terrorism, offering protection to terrorists worldwide. However, Pakistan itself is now ensnared in the grip of terrorism. The country faces frequent terrorist attacks, resulting in significant loss of life and property. These attacks threaten not only the public but also the Pakistani military and police forces. On Tuesday, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants attacked the Pakistani army.

Two Pakistani Soldiers Killed by Terrorists

On Tuesday, TTP militants attacked an army unit in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In the ensuing clash between militants and the army, Major Moiz Abbas Shah and Lance Naik Jibranullah of the Pakistani army were killed.

Moiz Captured Indian Air Force Commander Abhinandan

Many may not be aware, but Moiz Abbas Shah was the officer who captured Indian Air Force Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in 2019. During the Balakot airstrike in 2019, Wing Commander Abhinandan was injured and captured in Pakistan. However, due to pressure from the Indian government, Pakistan was forced to release him. Abhinandan currently holds the rank of Group Captain in the Indian Air Force.

