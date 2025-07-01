scriptPakistan’s Ally Bulgaria Detains Citizen at Border | Latest News | Patrika News
Pakistan’s Ally Bulgaria Detains Citizen at Border

Pakistan-Bulgaria Relations Strained: A Pakistani citizen was detained and allegedly tortured for hours at the Turkey-Bulgaria border by Bulgarian authorities, a close ally of Pakistan.

BharatJul 01, 2025 / 03:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Pakistani national detained at Turkey-Bulgaria border (AI image)

A close ally of Pakistan shocked the nation when a Pakistani citizen was detained for hours at the Bulgarian border and subjected to serious allegations of torture. This incident calls into question the claims of strong diplomatic ties between the two countries, often touted by Pakistan as a “deep friendship” in its foreign policy.

What is the full story?

According to sources, an unnamed Pakistani citizen was detained at the Bulgarian border on suspicion of suspicious activities. It is reported that this individual was travelling with valid documents, but Bulgarian authorities detained him for several hours. During this time, he was allegedly subjected to harsh interrogation, which he described as “mental and physical torture”.

The individual’s claim

The detained individual claimed he was held for several hours in a small, damp cell without food or water. Furthermore, he was allegedly subjected to abusive treatment and taunts about his nationality during questioning.

Pakistan’s response

This incident has caused an uproar in Pakistan. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has described the matter as a “serious concern” and demanded an explanation from Bulgaria. A ministry spokesperson stated, “We consider the safety and respect of our citizens paramount. Bulgarian authorities must immediately investigate this matter and take action against those responsible.”

Bulgaria’s stance

On the other hand, Bulgarian authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the matter. However, some unofficial sources claim that the detained individual was involved in suspicious activities at the border, leading to the interrogation. Bulgaria has tightened security at its borders in recent years, particularly to combat illegal immigration and smuggling.

Impact on Pakistan-Bulgaria relations

Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Bulgaria have long been amicable. Both countries have cooperated in trade, culture, and defence. However, this incident could strain these relations. Experts believe that if this matter is not resolved quickly and transparently, it could increase the lack of trust between the two countries.

