Pakistan’s Ally Bulgaria Detains Citizen at Border

What is the full story? According to sources, an unnamed Pakistani citizen was detained at the Bulgarian border on suspicion of suspicious activities. It is reported that this individual was travelling with valid documents, but Bulgarian authorities detained him for several hours. During this time, he was allegedly subjected to harsh interrogation, which he described as “mental and physical torture”.

The individual’s claim The detained individual claimed he was held for several hours in a small, damp cell without food or water. Furthermore, he was allegedly subjected to abusive treatment and taunts about his nationality during questioning.

Pakistan’s response This incident has caused an uproar in Pakistan. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has described the matter as a “serious concern” and demanded an explanation from Bulgaria. A ministry spokesperson stated, “We consider the safety and respect of our citizens paramount. Bulgarian authorities must immediately investigate this matter and take action against those responsible.”

Bulgaria’s stance On the other hand, Bulgarian authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the matter. However, some unofficial sources claim that the detained individual was involved in suspicious activities at the border, leading to the interrogation. Bulgaria has tightened security at its borders in recent years, particularly to combat illegal immigration and smuggling.