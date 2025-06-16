scriptIran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran | Pakistan&#39;s Nuclear Threat, Middle East Deployment | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

Pakistan has assured Iran that it will launch a nuclear attack on Israel if Israel attacks Iran with nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, the United States has deployed its naval fleet towards the Middle East.

BharatJun 16, 2025 / 09:37 am

Patrika Desk

Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif (Image Source: ANI)

Mohsen Rezai, a member of Iran’s National Security Council, stated that Pakistan has assured Iran that it would launch a nuclear attack on Israel if Israel were to attack Iran with nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, witnessing the escalating military conflict, the United States has pledged full support to Israel, stating that it will continue to support Israel fully. Following Israel’s attack on Iran, the US is deploying military resources and ships to the Middle East.

G7 Focuses on Iran-Israel Military Conflict

Global leaders are departing for the G7 summit, where the Iran-Israel military conflict will be a central focus. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the summit being held in Alberta, Canada. Most G7 countries are openly supporting Israel. French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced his support for Israel, and the United States has deployed its naval fleet to the Middle East.

India Relocates Students to Safe Locations

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that the Indian embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the situation. The embassy is in constant contact with Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety and is relocating them to safer locations. The embassy is also in contact with the Iranian government.

Drone Factory Discovered Within Iran

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, the Iranian military has discovered a three-story Israeli drone factory within the country. Iranian officials have stated that more such factories may exist. Israel used these factories to target Iranian nuclear and military installations last Friday. Iran has told mediating Qatar and Oman that there will be no ceasefire as long as Israel continues its attacks.

News / World / Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

