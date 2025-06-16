Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

G7 Focuses on Iran-Israel Military Conflict Global leaders are departing for the G7 summit, where the Iran-Israel military conflict will be a central focus. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the summit being held in Alberta, Canada. Most G7 countries are openly supporting Israel. French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced his support for Israel, and the United States has deployed its naval fleet to the Middle East.

India Relocates Students to Safe Locations The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that the Indian embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the situation. The embassy is in constant contact with Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety and is relocating them to safer locations. The embassy is also in contact with the Iranian government.