Pakistan’s Undeclared Media Censorship: Journalists’ Lives at Stake, IFJ Raises Global Alarm

The difficulties faced by journalists in Pakistan are increasing day by day. The situation is such that media censorship is being imposed without notice, leading to the suppression of news. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has expressed anger over these circumstances. They stated that problems such as killings, false lawsuits, and non-payment of dues have become common for journalists in Pakistan. This has come to light through a report in the English newspaper Dawn. The IFJ (IFJ Pakistan journalists) has termed this a "deepening crisis for media". In a special meeting held in Paris, representatives from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) met with senior leaders of the IFJ. Shaukat Mahmood, Secretary-General of PFUJ, along with members Tariq Usmani and Waseem Shehzad Qadri, presented the actual situation. They stated that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) is being misused, leading to fabricated cases against journalists. It is alleged that government and non-government individuals resort to intimidation, block news, and terminate employment. Non-payment of salaries for months is leading to the destruction of the media industry.