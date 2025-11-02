Pakistan’s Undeclared Media Censorship: Journalists’ Lives at Stake, IFJ Raises Global Alarm

Image: ANI
The difficulties faced by journalists in Pakistan are increasing day by day. The situation is such that media censorship is being imposed without notice, leading to the suppression of news. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has expressed anger over these circumstances. They stated that problems such as killings, false lawsuits, and non-payment of dues have become common for journalists in Pakistan. This has come to light through a report in the English newspaper Dawn. The IFJ (IFJ Pakistan journalists) has termed this a "deepening crisis for media". In a special meeting held in Paris, representatives from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) met with senior leaders of the IFJ. Shaukat Mahmood, Secretary-General of PFUJ, along with members Tariq Usmani and Waseem Shehzad Qadri, presented the actual situation. They stated that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) is being misused, leading to fabricated cases against journalists. It is alleged that government and non-government individuals resort to intimidation, block news, and terminate employment. Non-payment of salaries for months is leading to the destruction of the media industry.
The IFJ has demanded immediate action from the Pakistani government. They have appealed to the President, Prime Minister, and Chief Justice to intervene, failing which they will seek assistance from the UN. The IFJ stated that this poses a threat to press freedom. Meanwhile, the PFUJ has called for the withdrawal of political cases filed against journalists. They have also demanded strict punishment for those guilty of attacks and have declared "hidden censorship" as illegal, which is against democracy.
Today, hundreds of journalists in Pakistan are unemployed, and their salaries are pending. The IFJ has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to stop the "economic murder" of media workers. They expressed solidarity with the PFUJ and stated that this issue will be a major agenda item at their next congress. Concerns were also raised regarding death threats received by PFUJ chief Rana Muhammad Azeem.
It is noteworthy that this issue is drawing global attention, with organisations like the IFJ raising their voices. Pakistan must guarantee the safety and payment of journalists, otherwise, the credibility of the media will be lost. Overall, freedom of journalism in Pakistan is under attack, which is weakening the country's democracy.
In essence, the media crisis in Pakistan is not just a crisis for journalists but also for the general public. Censorship conceals the truth, which in turn fuels corruption. The IFJ's support can create global pressure, as seen in Sri Lanka or Bangladesh. (ANI)
