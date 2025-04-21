scriptPakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern | Latest News | Patrika News
Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

Pakistan: Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, has stated that there are approximately 22 million beggars in the country. Asif expressed concern over the steadily increasing number of beggars, highlighting that this is no longer a domestic issue alone. Pakistanis are resorting to begging in foreign countries as well, damaging the nation’s image abroad. It is noteworthy that Pakistan’s total population is close to 240 million; thus, approximately one in ten Pakistanis is involved in begging. Begging has, in a way, become a national profession in Pakistan.

Annual Income of ₹42 Billion

Asif also revealed the annual earnings of these beggars. Addressing members of the Readymade Garments Association in Sialkot, Asif stated that their annual income totals ₹42 billion. Underscoring the severity of the problem, Khawaja mentioned having removed beggars from Sialkot twice, only to see them return in large numbers. He emphasised that these individuals harm the country’s international reputation and credibility.

Pakistan’s Infamy for Seeking Loans

Not only are its citizens, but Pakistan as a nation is also notorious worldwide for its extensive borrowing. Recent data indicates that Pakistan and Argentina are the two countries that have borrowed from the IMF (International Monetary Fund) the most, a total of 20 times. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lamented on several occasions that whenever he visits Saudi Arabia or any other friendly country, it is assumed that he is there to seek loans.

Visa Difficulties for Pakistani Industrialists

Asif mentioned that 6,000 Pakistanis are begging in Saudi Arabia alone. He added that in the last three years, Saudi Arabia has apprehended and deported 4,700 Pakistanis for begging. He questioned how other countries can help under these circumstances. The Minister stated that this growing problem of begging among Pakistanis is creating difficulties for the country’s industrialists in obtaining foreign visas.

Army Chief’s Extremist Speech and Attack on Hindu Minister

To mislead the impoverished people of Pakistan, the rulers promote extremism. As a result, even the few Hindu ministers are not safe. On Saturday, the convoy of Kheel Das Kohistani, a Member of Parliament from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Minister of State for Religious Affairs, was attacked with tomatoes and potatoes, and slogans were raised against the federal government. He was unharmed in the attack. The protesters were opposing the government’s new canal project.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Kohistani and assured a thorough investigation into the incident. The Prime Minister stated, ‘Attacking public representatives is unacceptable. Those involved in the incident will be severely punished.’

This attack comes at a time when Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Asim Munir, described Hindus and Muslims as two entirely separate nations, citing this as the basis for the country’s partition. Munir stated, “Our forefathers believed that we are distinct from Hindus in every aspect of life. Our religion is different, our customs are different, our culture is different, and our thinking is different. Our aspirations are different. This was the foundation of the two-nation theory.”

