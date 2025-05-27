Palestine Granted Flag-Raising Rights at WHO

❗️JUST IN: 🇵🇸Palestinian Delegation Secures Symbolic Victory at World Health Assembly, Gains Right to Fly National Flag at WHO #Palestine #WHO #Flags pic.twitter.com/a567K6tbXG — Quest4Truth (@Quest4Truth25) May 27, 2025 Increased Recognition Expected Palestinian representatives believe this victory will garner them increased recognition within the United Nations (UN) and beyond. A proposal brought forth by China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and other countries at the WHO’s annual meeting passed with a 95-4 majority, with 27 countries abstaining. Palestine currently holds the status of an official observer state within the WHO. Palestinian representatives believe this victory will garner them increased recognition within the United Nations (UN) and beyond. A proposal brought forth by China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and other countries at the WHO’s annual meeting passed with a 95-4 majority, with 27 countries abstaining. Palestine currently holds the status of an official observer state within the WHO.

Israel Protests Israel opposed the decision. The Israeli representative stated, “This sends a dangerous message that political symbolism can override legal standards, that emotions can replace legal processes, and that biased international legitimacy rules can be bent.”