Palestine Granted Flag-Raising Rights at WHO

Increased Recognition Expected Palestinian representatives believe this victory will garner them increased recognition within the United Nations (UN) and beyond. A proposal brought forth by China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and other countries at the WHO’s annual meeting passed with a 95-4 majority, with 27 countries abstaining. Palestine currently holds the status of an official observer state within the WHO.
Israel Protests Israel opposed the decision. The Israeli representative stated, “This sends a dangerous message that political symbolism can override legal standards, that emotions can replace legal processes, and that biased international legitimacy rules can be bent.”
United States Absent The United States of America, a key member of the WHO, did not participate in the process. Notably, the US is reportedly planning to withdraw from the organisation. While this has not yet been officially announced, it is expected soon.