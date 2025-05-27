scriptPalestine Granted Flag-Raising Rights at WHO | Latest News | Patrika News
Palestine Granted Flag-Raising Rights at WHO

The Palestinian delegation has been granted the right to hoist its flag at the World Health Organization (WHO).

May 27, 2025 / 11:08 am

Patrika Desk

The war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which began on 7 October 2023, continues. This war has caused significant devastation in Palestinian territories. Meanwhile, Palestine has achieved a significant victory. Following a symbolic win in Monday’s vote, the Palestinian delegation has secured the right to fly its flag at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Increased Recognition Expected

Palestinian representatives believe this victory will garner them increased recognition within the United Nations (UN) and beyond. A proposal brought forth by China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and other countries at the WHO’s annual meeting passed with a 95-4 majority, with 27 countries abstaining. Palestine currently holds the status of an official observer state within the WHO.

Israel Protests

Israel opposed the decision. The Israeli representative stated, “This sends a dangerous message that political symbolism can override legal standards, that emotions can replace legal processes, and that biased international legitimacy rules can be bent.”

United States Absent

The United States of America, a key member of the WHO, did not participate in the process. Notably, the US is reportedly planning to withdraw from the organisation. While this has not yet been officially announced, it is expected soon.

Palestine Granted Flag-Raising Rights at WHO

