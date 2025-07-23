23 July 2025,

Wednesday

World

Palestinian President Seeks India's Aid for Gaza Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, causing widespread devastation in Gaza. Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has written a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Photo - ANI)

The Israeli attacks have caused widespread devastation in Gaza. Numerous innocent Palestinian civilians are losing their lives daily. Hamas is now also pleading for an end to the conflict, but Israel has made it clear that its military operation against Hamas will continue until Hamas surrenders and releases all hostages. Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has written a letter to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Palestinian President Seeks PM Modi's Assistance

Palestinian President Abbas has written to PM Modi seeking his assistance. Abbas has appealed to PM Modi to utilise his strong relationship with Israel to ensure that humanitarian aid is not obstructed and can reach Gaza unimpeded. This information was shared by the Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh.

Call for a Ceasefire

Along with this, Abbas has demanded a ceasefire. Abbas stated that numerous innocent people, including women and children, are being killed daily in the Israeli attacks. Condemning the Israeli attacks, Abbas has appealed to the world to pressure Israel to end the conflict and establish peace in Gaza.

