Palestinian President Seeks India's Aid for Gaza Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The Israeli attacks have caused widespread devastation in Gaza. Numerous innocent Palestinian civilians are losing their lives daily. Hamas is now also pleading for an end to the conflict, but Israel has made it clear that its military operation against Hamas will continue until Hamas surrenders and releases all hostages. Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has written a letter to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Palestinian President Abbas has written to PM Modi seeking his assistance. Abbas has appealed to PM Modi to utilise his strong relationship with Israel to ensure that humanitarian aid is not obstructed and can reach Gaza unimpeded. This information was shared by the Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh.
Along with this, Abbas has demanded a ceasefire. Abbas stated that numerous innocent people, including women and children, are being killed daily in the Israeli attacks. Condemning the Israeli attacks, Abbas has appealed to the world to pressure Israel to end the conflict and establish peace in Gaza.