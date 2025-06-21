Password Leak: 1.6 Billion User Passwords Leaked Online

Largest Data Breach to Date According to reports from Forbes and Cybernews, the data breach targeted individuals, government portals, and large companies. Most passwords are new and were stolen systematically using specialised malware called ‘infostealers’. This malware steals usernames and passwords from users’ computers or mobiles and sends them to hackers. This information is then sold on the dark web or used in cyberattacks.

1.6 Billion Apple, Google, Facebook, and Telegram Passwords Leaked The report states that the leaked data includes login information for various services. This includes users’ emails and details from social media platforms (Facebook, Google, Telegram). It also includes developer account details on GitHub and information from some government portals. Much of this information is organised in a format that makes it easy for cyber attackers to use.

Blueprint for International Cybercrime Experts are calling this leak a ‘global cybercrime blueprint’. It reportedly includes 30 large datasets, each containing millions to billions of login credentials.

Experts found approximately 3.5 billion records in the 30 datasets examined. These include credentials from corporate and developer platforms, VPN logins, and social media platform users.

The data spans from the beginning of 2025 to the present. Experts claim that scammers can use these credentials to trap users in phishing scams and attack business emails.

Sale on the Dark Web Passwords from the data breach are being sold cheaply on the dark web. Anyone can buy passwords and access others’ accounts. This puts not only individuals but also large companies and institutions at risk.

How to Check if Your Data Has Been Leaked You can easily find out if your data has been leaked. Go to the ‘Have I Been Pwned’ website (https://haveibeenpwned.com). Enter your email to check. The website will tell you if your data was part of a leak and what was leaked – such as email, password, username, or other personal information. It will also show when it was leaked, how many people’s data was compromised, and when it was shared on the dark web.