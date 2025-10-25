Pentagon Receives $130 Million Donation Amidst Government Shutdown, Aiding Military Salaries

US Military (Photo - Washington Post)
A government shutdown has been ongoing in the United States of America since October 1. This is the first government shutdown in the US in 7 years. Prior to this, a government shutdown occurred during Donald Trump's first term, from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019, which remains the longest shutdown to date. The current shutdown is the second-longest in US history, causing an estimated loss of approximately $15 billion (around ₹13 lakh crore) to the US every week. Consequently, many government workers have been sent on unpaid leave. The military is also not receiving salaries. However, amidst this situation, something has happened that will bring relief to the military.
The US Department of Defense, now renamed the War Department and also known as the Pentagon, recently received a donation of $130 million (approximately ₹1,100 crore) from an anonymous individual. The Pentagon has accepted this donation. This sum will be used to pay salaries to the military. While it may not be enough to cover the full salaries of every soldier in the US military, it will still provide significant assistance.
The anonymous donor identified themselves as a friend of Trump but chose to conceal their identity. The US President, without revealing his friend's identity, praised the donation received by the Pentagon. Trump described this donation as a "patriotic move."
A government shutdown occurs when the US Congress fails to pass a funding bill on time, leading to the depletion of the federal government's budget. This results in the closure of non-essential government services, the furloughing of employees without pay, and the disruption of many government operations.
To end a shutdown, it is necessary to pass a funding bill in the US Congress. Only then can the shutdown be brought to an end.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending