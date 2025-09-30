Perfume is a ‘Punishment’ in this country, Indian woman reveals the full story

(Image Source: Patrika)
Japan Perfume Rules: Everyone likes to wear perfume. Your fragrance makes you feel different from others, and for many, wearing perfume also gives them a different sense of confidence. However, a woman from Chennai shared something on social media that will leave you astonished. The woman revealed that in Japan, even a mild fragrance can make others feel uncomfortable, and it is considered 'smell harassment'.
While living in Japan, the woman from Chennai learned that people there prefer a mild fragrance or no perfume at all. Wearing a strong scent in public places is considered offensive. The woman explained that in Japan, this is called 'sumehara', which translates to 'smell harassment'. Every country has its own rules and regulations, and it is everyone's responsibility to respect them.
The woman shared a video on the Instagram account @anushainjapan, writing, "Today I learned something shocking." The video was shared on August 26, 2025, and has since been viewed and liked by many. Several people are reacting to the video with likes and comments regarding Japan's strict culture concerning scents.
