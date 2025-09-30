Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Perfume is a ‘Punishment’ in this country, Indian woman reveals the full story

Laws and traditions in many countries around the world can be surprising, but have you ever thought that wearing perfume could lead to punishment in a country? Yes, an Indian woman shared on social media how wearing perfume can be a cause of harassment.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

Country with no perfume, japan perfume rules, perfume rules in japan, country with perfume laws, Perfume rules in foreign countries, Indian woman on perfume rules,

(Image Source: Patrika)

Japan Perfume Rules: Everyone likes to wear perfume. Your fragrance makes you feel different from others, and for many, wearing perfume also gives them a different sense of confidence. However, a woman from Chennai shared something on social media that will leave you astonished. The woman revealed that in Japan, even a mild fragrance can make others feel uncomfortable, and it is considered 'smell harassment'.

Perfume Rules in Japan

While living in Japan, the woman from Chennai learned that people there prefer a mild fragrance or no perfume at all. Wearing a strong scent in public places is considered offensive. The woman explained that in Japan, this is called 'sumehara', which translates to 'smell harassment'. Every country has its own rules and regulations, and it is everyone's responsibility to respect them.

Woman Shares Video

The woman shared a video on the Instagram account @anushainjapan, writing, "Today I learned something shocking." The video was shared on August 26, 2025, and has since been viewed and liked by many. Several people are reacting to the video with likes and comments regarding Japan's strict culture concerning scents.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lifestyle

Published on:

30 Sept 2025 06:03 pm

English News / World / Perfume is a ‘Punishment’ in this country, Indian woman reveals the full story

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Netanyahu Disagrees with Trump on Recognizing Palestine During Talks

Benjamin Netanyahu with Donald Trump
World

Trump May Provide Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine: Vance Reveals Why

Donald Trump
World

Quetta Bomb Blast: 10 Dead, 32 Injured Near Frontier Corps Headquarters

Blast
World

Israeli PM Netanyahu Expresses Regret for Doha Attack, Apologises to Qatar

Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump
World

Strongman Pulls Two Ships Weighing 1,150 Tonnes With His Teeth, Video Will Astonish You

Man pulled two ships with his teeth
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.