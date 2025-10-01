Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Philippines Earthquake: 6.9 Magnitude Quake Kills 60, Dozens Injured Amidst Devastation

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines' Cebu province has caused major damage. So far, 60 people have died and dozens have been injured.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

Earhtquake in Philippines (Image: IANS)

A major disaster has struck the province of Cebu in the Philippines after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night. The powerful tremors have so far claimed the lives of 60 people, with dozens more injured. Officials state that the death toll is likely to rise as rescue efforts are ongoing.

The Xinhua news agency, citing the local newspaper Sunstar Cebu, reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was the city of Bogo, where 13 people were killed. Four other fatalities were reported in the town of San Remigio in northern Cebu.

Powerful Quake Damages Two Bridges

The municipality of Medellin in Cebu reported that two bridges were also damaged by the strong earthquake. Sunstar Cebu further stated that victims of the earthquake are being treated at the Cebu Provincial Hospital (Bogo City). The large influx of injured individuals is placing a strain on medical staff.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology initially reported a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the province of Cebu at 9:59 PM (local time) on Tuesday.

The institute later revised the magnitude to 6.9, stating that the earthquake occurred approximately 19 kilometres north-east of Bogo City at a depth of 5 kilometres.

Roads in Several Villages Damaged

The tremors were felt in several neighbouring provinces in the central Philippines, as well as in some areas of the southern Philippines. Roads in several villages have also sustained damage.

The earthquake caused power lines to break, leading to power outages in Cebu and surrounding central islands. However, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines announced that power was restored to Cebu and four other major central islands shortly after midnight.

Published on:

01 Oct 2025 12:17 pm

English News / World / Philippines Earthquake: 6.9 Magnitude Quake Kills 60, Dozens Injured Amidst Devastation

