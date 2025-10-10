Philippines Hit by Three Strong Earthquakes, Tsunami Warning Issued

7.4 magnitude earthquake in Mindanao (Representative image)
A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale has struck Mindanao, Philippines, according to the United States Geological Survey. Following this earthquake, authorities have also issued a tsunami warning.
Several aftershocks were also possible after this earthquake, with tremors being felt twice in the same area in the last half hour. Although these tremors were stronger than expected, the first major tremor was of magnitude 5.9 and the second was of magnitude 5.6. Local authorities have advised people to be cautious and have asked them to move to higher ground from coastal areas.
The earthquake occurred approximately 62 kilometres from the town of Manay in the Mindanao region. Its epicentre was at a shallow depth of only 10 kilometres below the ground, which caused very strong tremors to be felt on the surface. While there have been no reports of any loss of life or property damage from this incident so far, there is a warning of waves higher than normal tides rising within the next two hours.
The Philippine seismology agency has warned of aftershocks following the earthquake on the southern island, expressing concerns about potential damage to buildings and property, and urging people to remain vigilant. Residents in coastal towns in central and southern Philippines have also been advised to immediately move to higher ground. The agency has also indicated the possibility of a devastating tsunami following the earthquake, with the potential for life-threatening high waves.
Depending on local conditions, tsunami wave heights could exceed one metre above normal tides. In enclosed and narrow coastal areas (such as bays or channels), these waves could become even higher and more dangerous. Consequently, residents in coastal areas of seven provinces, including Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental, have been advised to immediately relocate to higher, inland, and safe locations. Meanwhile, the Indonesian government has also issued tsunami warnings for its regions such as North Sulawesi and Papua.
