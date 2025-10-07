Philippines Rocked by 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake, Heightening Fears

The Philippines has once again been struck by tremors, causing panic among its residents. On October 7, 2025, at 10:25 AM, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the region, with its epicentre at a depth of 80 kilometres. While there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage so far, this event underscores the region's geological vulnerability. The Philippines is situated in the Pacific Ocean's 'Ring of Fire,' an area notorious for seismic and volcanic activity. Frequent earthquakes are common in this region, but their increasing intensity and frequency in recent months have heightened public concern. Previously, an earthquake on September 30 caused widespread devastation, resulting in 72 deaths and injuring over 300 people. That earthquake affected more than 170,000 individuals.