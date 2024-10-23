PM Modi and Jinping to hold bilateral meeting today, first such opportunity in 5 years

PM Modi and Jinping to hold meeting PM Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping (Xi Jinping) today. During this meeting, the two leaders will also hold a bilateral meeting. It is worth noting that this meeting is taking place two days after India and China reached an agreement on the LAC patrol system. India and China have reached an agreement on the LAC patrol system, which will restore the situation to what it was before May 2020 and normalize the situation between the two countries.

First meeting in 5 years PM Modi and Jinping will meet for the first time in 5 years today. The last bilateral meeting between the two leaders took place on November 13, 2019, in Brazil. Since the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in June 2020, there has been tension between India and China, and the two leaders have not held a bilateral meeting since then. But today, it will happen at the BRICS Summit, which has not happened in the last 5 years.