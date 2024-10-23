scriptPM Modi and Jinping to hold bilateral meeting today, first such opportunity in 5 years | Latest News | Patrika News
world

PM Modi and Jinping to hold bilateral meeting today, first such opportunity in 5 years

PM Modi At BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone to Russia to attend the BRICS summit. PM Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the first day of the conference, and also held a bilateral meeting. Today, PM Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

New DelhiOct 23, 2024 / 02:07 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi) has arrived in Russia for a two-day visit to attend the 16th BRICS Summit (BRICS Summit). The two-day (22-23 October) BRICS Summit is being held in Kazan, Russia. Upon arrival in Kazan, PM Modi received a grand welcome. PM Modi also met Russian President and close friend Vladimir Putin (Vladimir Putin) and the two leaders held a bilateral meeting. This meeting showcased the strong India-Russia relations as well as the strong friendship between Modi and Putin. Today, on the second day of the conference, PM Modi will meet the President of neighboring China.

PM Modi and Jinping to hold meeting

PM Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping (Xi Jinping) today. During this meeting, the two leaders will also hold a bilateral meeting. It is worth noting that this meeting is taking place two days after India and China reached an agreement on the LAC patrol system. India and China have reached an agreement on the LAC patrol system, which will restore the situation to what it was before May 2020 and normalize the situation between the two countries.

First meeting in 5 years

PM Modi and Jinping will meet for the first time in 5 years today. The last bilateral meeting between the two leaders took place on November 13, 2019, in Brazil. Since the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in June 2020, there has been tension between India and China, and the two leaders have not held a bilateral meeting since then. But today, it will happen at the BRICS Summit, which has not happened in the last 5 years.
