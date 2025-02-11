PM Modi arrives in France to co-chair AI Action Summit

Landed in Paris a short while ago. Looking forward to the various programmes here, which will focus on futuristic sectors like AI, tech and innovation. pic.twitter.com/eZzBDC52cQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2025 A memorable welcome in Paris!The cold weather didn’t deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening. Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments! pic.twitter.com/rrNuHRzYmU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2025 Macron Welcomes PM Modi with a Hug PM Modi met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Presidential Palace. Macron welcomed PM Modi with a hug. PM Modi and Macron are very good friends. Macron also hosted a dinner in honour of PM Modi. PM Modi met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Presidential Palace. Macron welcomed PM Modi with a hug. PM Modi and Macron are very good friends. Macron also hosted a dinner in honour of PM Modi.

Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris. @EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/ZxyziqUHGn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2025 To Participate in AI Action Summit PM Modi will participate in and co-chair the AI Action Summit in Paris. This summit, held in Paris to strengthen AI governance, aims to focus on a global governance model to make AI more inclusive and ensure safe and transparent AI for users worldwide. Prior to this summit, French President Macron announced a $109 billion investment in AI.