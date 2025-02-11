scriptPM Modi arrives in France to co-chair AI Action Summit | Latest News | Patrika News
World

PM Modi arrives in France to co-chair AI Action Summit

PM Modi met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Presidential Palace. Macron welcomed PM Modi with a hug.

BharatFeb 11, 2025 / 10:25 am

Patrika Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris, France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Monday night for a two-day visit. Upon disembarking from his plane at the Paris airport, PM Modi received an official welcome, including a Guard Of Honour. Despite the cold weather, a large number of Indians gathered in Paris to welcome PM Modi.

Macron Welcomes PM Modi with a Hug

PM Modi met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Presidential Palace. Macron welcomed PM Modi with a hug. PM Modi and Macron are very good friends. Macron also hosted a dinner in honour of PM Modi.

To Participate in AI Action Summit

PM Modi will participate in and co-chair the AI Action Summit in Paris. This summit, held in Paris to strengthen AI governance, aims to focus on a global governance model to make AI more inclusive and ensure safe and transparent AI for users worldwide. Prior to this summit, French President Macron announced a $109 billion investment in AI.

To Pay Tribute to Indian Soldiers

During his Paris visit, PM Modi will also discuss with French President Macron further strengthening India-France relations and enhancing partnerships across various sectors. During the visit, PM Modi will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the First and Second World Wars at the Mazarguj War Cemetery. Furthermore, PM Modi will visit Marseille, France, to inaugurate the first Indian consulate in France, and will also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India, France, and other partner countries are members.

