PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on ‘historic election victory’ in US presidential elections

The PM expressed confidence in taking Indo-US ties to greater heights as Trump would assume office for his second term. PM Modi also stated, “As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity.”

PM Modi and Donald Trump share warm and friendly ties. Events such as ‘Howdy Modi!’ held in the US in 2019, when Donald Trump was serving as President, showed the positive sentiment shared by the two leaders.

On his trip to India in 2020, the ‘Namaste Trump’ event saw resounding public appreciation. The two leaders have held positive discussions and met several times to boost India-US ties. According to the latest projections by Fox News, Trump has won 277 electoral votes, well above the 270 threshold needed to win the presidency. Trump flipped the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia and continues to lead in Michigan.

Notably, this will be only the second instance of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House. This is only the second instance, and the first in over 100 years, of a leader winning the presidency after losing once. Grover Cleveland served as a non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892. In his address, Trump expressed gratitude to the people and said he would not rest until he delivered a “strong, safe, and prosperous America.”

Addressing supporters in Florida, accompanied by his running mate JD Vance and family members, Trump called his projected win the “greatest political movement of all time,” which will help make “America great again.” Republicans are projected to win at least 50 seats in the Senate of the US Congress by the end of the elections, as estimated by Fox News. According to CNN projections, candidates from the Democratic Party are winning the elections for governor in only three of the ten states where counting is already underway.

