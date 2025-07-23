23 July 2025,

Wednesday

PM Modi Departs for UK and Maldives on Significant Visits

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a visit to the UK and the Maldives. His tour of both countries will last from 23-26 July.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

PM Narendra Modi departs for UK and Maldives
PM Narendra Modi departs for UK and Maldives (Photo- ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India has embarked on a two-nation visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives, spanning from 23 to 26 July. He will be in the UK from 23-24 July and in the Maldives from 25-26 July. This will be PM Modi's fourth visit to the UK and his third to the Maldives since assuming office. This visit holds significant importance.

Meeting with British PM and King Possible

PM Modi is visiting the UK at the invitation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. During his visit, PM Modi will meet with British PM Starmer, and a meeting with King Charles III is also possible.

Topics of Discussion

PM Modi and Starmer will discuss strengthening India-UK bilateral relations, along with several other important issues. They will also discuss regional and global issues of importance. During this visit, both sides will review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), focusing on trade, economy, technology, innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education, and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi to be Chief Guest in Maldives

During the second leg of his visit, PM Modi will travel to the Maldives from 25-26 July at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. This will be PM Modi's third visit to the Maldives. On 26 July, PM Modi will be the chief guest at the Maldives' 60th Independence Day celebrations.

Discussion on India-Maldives Bilateral Relations

In the Maldives, PM Modi and Muizzu will discuss enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries. The leaders will also discuss issues of mutual interest.

23 Jul 2025 02:42 pm

