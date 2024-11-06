scriptPM Modi, Donald Trump can grow world economy together, says GOP Senator McCormick | Latest News | Patrika News
PM Modi, Donald Trump can grow world economy together, says GOP Senator McCormick

McCormick highlights the strong friendship between Prime Minister Modi and former President Trump, believing that their collaboration could lead to significant global economic growth.

New DelhiNov 06, 2024 / 12:48 pm

Patrika Desk

American Lawmaker Richard McCormick

As the US presidential election counting progresses, GOP leader Richard McCormick confidently predicts Donald Trump’s return to the White House, dismissing Kamala Harris’ chances of winning.

Trump-Modi Bond: A Global Economic Growth Opportunity
McCormick highlights the strong friendship between Prime Minister Modi and former President Trump, believing that their collaboration could lead to significant global economic growth.
Swing States: McCormick Predicts Trump’s Path to Victory
The Congressman outlines the key swing states, predicting that Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia will likely go in Trump’s favour, securing his path to victory.

Indian-American Voters Shift Towards Republicans
McCormick comments on the growing shift of the Indian-American community from the Democratic Party to the Republicans, attributing it to dissatisfaction with the Biden administration’s policies.
India-US Relations: A Strong Partnership Under Trump
McCormick emphasises that both India and the United States “need each other,” noting that a continued partnership under Trump could benefit global trade and economic growth.

(With ANI Inputs)

