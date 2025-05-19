PM Modi expresses concern over Biden's cancer diagnosis, wishes him speedy recovery

PM Modi Wishes Biden a Full Recovery PM Modi wrote on social media: “Deeply concerned to hear about @JoeBiden’s health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family.”

What Options Does Biden Have?

Given the aggressive nature of Biden’s cancer and its spread to his bones, options are limited. According to Dr. Jaymin Vinod Brahmbhatt, a urologist at Orlando Health Medical Group, while treatments such as chemotherapy, steroids, and hormone therapy are available, none are considered ‘curative’. These treatments aim to control the cancer for several years. Biden’s cancer is described as hormone-sensitive, which means it uses hormones to grow and develop. This type of cancer can be managed by medications that either block or reduce the amount of hormones in the body.