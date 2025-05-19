scriptPM Modi expresses concern over Biden's cancer diagnosis, wishes him speedy recovery | Latest News | Patrika News
PM Modi expresses concern over Biden's cancer diagnosis, wishes him speedy recovery

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern after learning about former US President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis. PM Modi wished Biden a speedy and complete recovery.

May 19, 2025 / 03:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Former US President Joe Biden

Former United States of America President Joe Biden has been recently diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones. While the disease is incurable at this stage, doctors say it can be managed for several years. Following the announcement, numerous individuals, including current US President Donald Trump, expressed their wishes for a speedy recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also responded to the news.

PM Modi Wishes Biden a Full Recovery

PM Modi wrote on social media: “Deeply concerned to hear about @JoeBiden’s health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family.”

What Options Does Biden Have?

Given the aggressive nature of Biden’s cancer and its spread to his bones, options are limited. According to Dr. Jaymin Vinod Brahmbhatt, a urologist at Orlando Health Medical Group, while treatments such as chemotherapy, steroids, and hormone therapy are available, none are considered ‘curative’. These treatments aim to control the cancer for several years. Biden’s cancer is described as hormone-sensitive, which means it uses hormones to grow and develop. This type of cancer can be managed by medications that either block or reduce the amount of hormones in the body.

