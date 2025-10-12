PM Modi Invited to Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, Potential Meeting with Trump

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Photo - IANS)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the signing ceremony of the Gaza Peace Summit. This historic event will take place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13. More than 20 world leaders will attend this summit, which will be held under the joint leadership of US President Donald Trump and Sisi. If PM Modi attends, it could be his first face-to-face meeting with Trump, giving new momentum to India-US relations. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the PMO.
It is noteworthy that the long-standing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has claimed thousands of lives and caused immense destruction. Now, a ceasefire and peace agreement has been reached between both sides. This summit is to formalise that agreement, which could prove to be a significant step towards bringing stability to the Middle East. Trump's 20-point plan is crucial in this, emphasizing an immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of the Israeli army, release of hostages, and long-term peace. Hamas has announced its decision not to participate in the summit, while the presence of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu remains uncertain.
The Indian government has already decided to send the Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, to the summit. He will represent the country and express support for the peace process. India has always maintained balanced relations with both Israel and Palestine. India's participation in this summit will not only promote regional peace but also strengthen our humanitarian commitment to the Palestinian cause. PM Modi's potential visit could make this occasion even more special, especially as it would be an important opportunity to discuss trade issues with Trump.
Trump's proposed plan is set to shape the future of Gaza. The first phase includes halting hostilities, increasing aid, and exchanging hostages. Subsequent phases will address complex issues such as Gaza's governance, the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops, and the disarmament of Hamas. This plan marks a new turn in US Middle East policy, and the role of countries like India could be significant.
India has always advocated for peace, restraint, and dialogue. In the Gaza crisis, we have sent humanitarian aid and appealed to both sides for dialogue. This summit will provide India with an opportunity to strengthen its bilateral relations with Egypt. If PM Modi attends, it will not only showcase India's growing strength on the global stage but also open avenues for resolving trade tensions with Trump. However, if he does not attend, the presence of Kirti Vardhan Singh will still signify India's commitment. All eyes are now on October 13 – will this summit succeed in bringing a new dawn to the Middle East?
