PM Modi Invited to Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, Potential Meeting with Trump

India has always advocated for peace, restraint, and dialogue. In the Gaza crisis, we have sent humanitarian aid and appealed to both sides for dialogue. This summit will provide India with an opportunity to strengthen its bilateral relations with Egypt. If PM Modi attends, it will not only showcase India's growing strength on the global stage but also open avenues for resolving trade tensions with Trump. However, if he does not attend, the presence of Kirti Vardhan Singh will still signify India's commitment. All eyes are now on October 13 – will this summit succeed in bringing a new dawn to the Middle East?