PM Modi Praises Trump’s Efforts for Peace in Gaza, Assures Cooperation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised US President Donald Trump for peace efforts in Gaza.

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

United States of America President Donald Trump is engaged in efforts for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas in Gaza. For this reason, Trump also presented a ceasefire proposal, to which Hamas has responded by agreeing to the release of all Israeli hostages (alive and dead). The militant organisation wants to negotiate the terms of Hamas's disarmament and political boycott included in Trump's ceasefire proposal through mediators, but the release of hostages is a big step towards a ceasefire. Now, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to this matter.

PM Modi Praises Trump's Efforts

Sharing a post on social media, PM Modi wrote, "We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. The release of hostages is a significant step. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace."

Hostage Release May Happen Soon

The release of Israeli hostages by Hamas may happen soon. Israel has also started preparations for this. It is expected that Hamas may release Israeli hostages in the next 72 hours. This is a big step towards a ceasefire.

