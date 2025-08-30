PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome in China

During the SCO Summit, PM Modi will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. A bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping is scheduled for August 31st, while the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Putin will take place on September 1st. Amidst US President Donald Trump's 'tariff war', the world, including the US, is watching PM Modi's meetings with Putin and Jinping closely. India and Russia's strong relationship is well-known, but Trump's tariffs have also led to closer ties between India and China, a development that could be a cause for concern for Trump.