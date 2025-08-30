PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India has arrived in China. PM Modi is in China to participate in the two-day SCO Summit in Tianjin, scheduled for August 31st and September 1st. This is PM Modi's first visit to China in seven years; his previous visit was in June 2018, also for the SCO Summit.
PM Modi shared information about his arrival in China on social media, posting photos of his grand welcome at Tianjin Airport.
During the SCO Summit, PM Modi will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. A bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping is scheduled for August 31st, while the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Putin will take place on September 1st. Amidst US President Donald Trump's 'tariff war', the world, including the US, is watching PM Modi's meetings with Putin and Jinping closely. India and Russia's strong relationship is well-known, but Trump's tariffs have also led to closer ties between India and China, a development that could be a cause for concern for Trump.