PM Modi Receives Traditional Japanese Daruma Doll in Tokyo

What is a Daruma Doll? During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan, he met with Rev. Seishi Hirose, the chief priest of the Daruma-ji Temple, on Friday. During this meeting, PM Modi received a special gift in the form of a Daruma doll. This is a traditional Japanese doll that symbolises good fortune. The Daruma doll is based on Bodhidharma (Daruma Daishi), the founder of the Zen sect of Buddhism. This doll is considered a symbol of perseverance and good luck. It is used to set goals and achieve them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan, during which he will also participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.
A Daruma doll is a hollow, round, traditional Japanese doll based on Bodhidharma, the founder of the Zen tradition of Buddhism. These dolls are typically red and depict the Indian monk Bodhidharma, but their colour and design vary considerably depending on the region and artist.
These dolls are believed to bring good fortune and embody the Japanese proverb 'Fall seven times, stand up eight'. Traditionally, Japanese people paint one eye of the doll with the intention of achieving a personal goal before setting it. The second eye remains unpainted until the goal is accomplished. This serves as a constant reminder to keep working towards your objective.
Earlier on Friday, PM Modi met with former Japanese Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. Prime Minister Modi stated that he discussed ways to deepen India-Japan cooperation with former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi stated that his meeting with former Japanese Prime Minister and Chairman of the Japan-India Association, Yoshihide Suga, was excellent. They discussed various dimensions of India-Japan cooperation and how it could be further deepened. Their discussion included how to build closer cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, trade, investment, and other areas. Modi discussed with Fumio Kishida the progress of the India-Japan bilateral partnership on trade, critical technologies, and other subjects.