PM Modi Receives Traditional Japanese Daruma Doll in Tokyo

What is a Daruma Doll? During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan, he met with Rev. Seishi Hirose, the chief priest of the Daruma-ji Temple, on Friday. During this meeting, PM Modi received a special gift in the form of a Daruma doll. This is a traditional Japanese doll that symbolises good fortune. The Daruma doll is based on Bodhidharma (Daruma Daishi), the founder of the Zen sect of Buddhism. This doll is considered a symbol of perseverance and good luck. It is used to set goals and achieve them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan, during which he will also participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.