Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

PM Modi Receives Traditional Japanese Daruma Doll in Tokyo

In Tokyo on Friday, Rev. Seishi Hirose, the chief priest of the Shorinzan Daruma-ji Temple, presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a Daruma doll, a traditional Japanese doll symbolizing good fortune.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 29, 2025

पीएम मोदी को दारुमा-जी मंदिर के मुख्य पुजारी ने भेंट की 'दारुमा' गुड़िया (Photo-IANS)

What is a Daruma Doll? During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan, he met with Rev. Seishi Hirose, the chief priest of the Daruma-ji Temple, on Friday. During this meeting, PM Modi received a special gift in the form of a Daruma doll. This is a traditional Japanese doll that symbolises good fortune. The Daruma doll is based on Bodhidharma (Daruma Daishi), the founder of the Zen sect of Buddhism. This doll is considered a symbol of perseverance and good luck. It is used to set goals and achieve them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan, during which he will also participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

What is a Daruma Doll?

A Daruma doll is a hollow, round, traditional Japanese doll based on Bodhidharma, the founder of the Zen tradition of Buddhism. These dolls are typically red and depict the Indian monk Bodhidharma, but their colour and design vary considerably depending on the region and artist.

What is its significance?

These dolls are believed to bring good fortune and embody the Japanese proverb 'Fall seven times, stand up eight'. Traditionally, Japanese people paint one eye of the doll with the intention of achieving a personal goal before setting it. The second eye remains unpainted until the goal is accomplished. This serves as a constant reminder to keep working towards your objective.

PM Modi meets former Japanese Prime Ministers

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi met with former Japanese Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. Prime Minister Modi stated that he discussed ways to deepen India-Japan cooperation with former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

PM Modi posts on X

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi stated that his meeting with former Japanese Prime Minister and Chairman of the Japan-India Association, Yoshihide Suga, was excellent. They discussed various dimensions of India-Japan cooperation and how it could be further deepened. Their discussion included how to build closer cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, trade, investment, and other areas. Modi discussed with Fumio Kishida the progress of the India-Japan bilateral partnership on trade, critical technologies, and other subjects.

Share the news:

Published on:

29 Aug 2025 06:06 pm

English News / World / PM Modi Receives Traditional Japanese Daruma Doll in Tokyo
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.