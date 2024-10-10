ASEAN and East Asia Summit: The world Expects Modi To Set a New Coordination with East Asian countries!

ASEAN-India Summit The meeting will determine the future direction of India-ASEAN relations. During a special briefing on PM Modi’s Laos trip on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Prime Minister Modi will attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit in Laos at the invitation of Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. This trip will take place on October 10 and 11. We attach great importance to all ASEAN-related mechanisms. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s 10th participation in the ASEAN-India Summit.”

Partner Countries Talking about the East Asia Summit includes 10 ASEAN countries and 8 partner countries, including Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia, and the United States. He said, “Timor-Leste will also participate as an observer. This mechanism has been in existence since 2005 and aims to build strategic trust in the region, promote peace and stability, and enhance prosperity.”