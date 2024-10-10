scriptASEAN and East Asia Summit: The world Expects Modi To Set a New Coordination with East Asian countries! | Latest News | Patrika News
world

ASEAN and East Asia Summit: The world Expects Modi To Set a New Coordination with East Asian countries!

ASEAN Summit: The last day of the ASEAN meeting in Laos is October 11. India will also have a meeting with ASEAN countries. For this, PM Modi is going to Laos for a two-day program.

New DelhiOct 10, 2024 / 01:42 pm

Patrika Desk

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Laos to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit. Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day trip to Laos at the invitation of Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. The Ministry of External Affairs has emphasised that India attaches great importance to all ASEAN-related mechanisms.

ASEAN-India Summit

The meeting will determine the future direction of India-ASEAN relations. During a special briefing on PM Modi’s Laos trip on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Prime Minister Modi will attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit in Laos at the invitation of Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. This trip will take place on October 10 and 11. We attach great importance to all ASEAN-related mechanisms. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s 10th participation in the ASEAN-India Summit.”

Partner Countries

Talking about the East Asia Summit includes 10 ASEAN countries and 8 partner countries, including Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia, and the United States. He said, “Timor-Leste will also participate as an observer. This mechanism has been in existence since 2005 and aims to build strategic trust in the region, promote peace and stability, and enhance prosperity.”

Importance Of East Asian countries

The Ministry of External Affairs has also informed about Prime Minister Modi’s bilateral meetings during the upcoming summit. “Prime Minister Modi will have a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Laos. On the other hand, the East Asia Summit, a major platform led by key leaders, provides an opportunity for the leaders of participating countries, including India, to exchange views on regional issues of importance.”

News / world / ASEAN and East Asia Summit: The world Expects Modi To Set a New Coordination with East Asian countries!

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

Sports

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

in 2 hours

National Mourning: One-Day State Mourning Declared in These States

National News

National Mourning: One-Day State Mourning Declared in These States

in 2 hours

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

in 3 hours

Ratan Tata’s Demise Leaves Simi Garewal Shattered, Actress Shares Emotional Note

Bollywood

Ratan Tata’s Demise Leaves Simi Garewal Shattered, Actress Shares Emotional Note

in 3 hours

Latest world

Israel Airstrike in Syria Leaves 7 Dead

world

Israel Airstrike in Syria Leaves 7 Dead

57 minutes ago

RSF wreaks havoc in Sudan, Seven people killed in firing

Miscellenous World

RSF wreaks havoc in Sudan, Seven people killed in firing

2 days ago

Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024 awarded for micro RNA discovery

world

Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024 awarded for micro RNA discovery

2 days ago

RuPay Card Payments Have Been Launched in Maldives, PM Modi and Muizzu Became Witnesses to the First Transaction

National News

RuPay Card Payments Have Been Launched in Maldives, PM Modi and Muizzu Became Witnesses to the First Transaction

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.