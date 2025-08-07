PM Modi to Visit China Amidst US Tensions: A Defiant Response to Trump

The 'tariff war' between the US and China was widely known. China did not yield to US tariffs and retaliated with its own tariffs. Any increase in tariffs by the US was met with a similar increase by China. While the situation has improved somewhat, normalcy has not been restored, and a rift remains in relations between the two countries. In this context, PM Modi's visit to China serves as a strong rebuttal to Trump's threats. India has previously made it clear on several occasions that it will not succumb to these threats.