PM Modi's US Visit Confirmed: Trade, Defence Cooperation High on Agenda with Trump

PM Modi’s Two-Day US Visit While the official itinerary for the Prime Minister’s US trip hasn’t been released, it’s understood that he will travel directly to the US after concluding a two-day visit to France. PM Modi is scheduled to attend the AI Action Summit in Paris on 10 February. Departing from France, he will arrive in the US on the evening of 12 February. His meeting and discussions with President Trump are planned for the following day, 13 February. It’s anticipated that Trump will host a dinner in Modi’s honour. Discussions between the two leaders may cover trade, tariffs, defence cooperation, and regional security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Trump’s Positive Remarks, Actions Follow Following a lengthy phone conversation with Modi on 27 January, Trump informed reporters that he enjoys a good relationship with India and that the Indian Prime Minister might visit the US the following month. Modi’s US visit was confirmed a mere 15 days after this conversation. During his election campaign and after assuming office, Trump made negative comments about tariffs concerning China, Canada, Mexico, and India. However, his actions have differentiated India from the other three countries. In his conversation with Modi, Trump praised the Indian PM’s approach to illegal immigration, stating that he would do what is right.