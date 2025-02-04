scriptPM Modi's US Visit Confirmed: Trade, Defence Cooperation High on Agenda with Trump | Latest News | Patrika News
PM Modi's US Visit Confirmed: Trade, Defence Cooperation High on Agenda with Trump

PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Modi will embark on a two-day visit to the United States on February 12th. He will meet with US President Donald Trump for extensive discussions on key issues.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Trump
PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to the United States on 12 February. He will meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss bilateral issues and important global matters. This visit comes amidst trade wars initiated between the US and several countries, including India, following Trump’s second inauguration at the White House, raising concerns about their impact on India.

PM Modi’s Two-Day US Visit

While the official itinerary for the Prime Minister’s US trip hasn’t been released, it’s understood that he will travel directly to the US after concluding a two-day visit to France. PM Modi is scheduled to attend the AI Action Summit in Paris on 10 February. Departing from France, he will arrive in the US on the evening of 12 February. His meeting and discussions with President Trump are planned for the following day, 13 February. It’s anticipated that Trump will host a dinner in Modi’s honour. Discussions between the two leaders may cover trade, tariffs, defence cooperation, and regional security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Trump’s Positive Remarks, Actions Follow

Following a lengthy phone conversation with Modi on 27 January, Trump informed reporters that he enjoys a good relationship with India and that the Indian Prime Minister might visit the US the following month. Modi’s US visit was confirmed a mere 15 days after this conversation. During his election campaign and after assuming office, Trump made negative comments about tariffs concerning China, Canada, Mexico, and India. However, his actions have differentiated India from the other three countries. In his conversation with Modi, Trump praised the Indian PM’s approach to illegal immigration, stating that he would do what is right.

Importance Given to India: First Invitation, First Meeting

Following Trump’s assumption of office, PM Modi was the first leader invited to visit the US. This indicates that US President Trump is prioritising his strategic partner, India. Modi will be among the first foreign leaders to meet Trump personally after the formation of the new US government.

