scriptPope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen? | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

Pope Francis dies: The election of a new Pope takes place through a process called a conclave, one of the Catholic Church’s most secretive and ancient traditions.

Apr 21, 2025 / 05:51 pm

Patrika Desk

Pope Francis

Pope Francis Dies: The head of the Christian community, Pope Francis, passed away at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness. The Vatican confirmed the news on Monday. Following his death, the process of electing the next Pope will commence. An interregnum period begins in the Vatican after the death of a Pope; this is the time between the Pope’s death and the election of a new one.

How is the New Pope Elected?

The election of a new Pope takes place through a process called a Conclave, one of the Catholic Church’s most secretive and ancient traditions. The Conclave begins upon the death or resignation of a Pope, usually within 15-20 days of the Pope’s death. It is held in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, where Cardinals (senior officials of the Church) gather. Only Cardinals under the age of 80 can participate in the voting.

Ballots are Burned After Voting

The Cardinals then vote in multiple rounds until a candidate receives a two-thirds majority. After each vote, the ballots are burned. Black smoke signals that no decision has been reached, while white smoke indicates that a new Pope has been elected.

Announcing the New Pope

After the election of the new pope, he is formally asked if he accepts the role. If he agrees, he must choose a papal name, often inspired by past saints. The Pope is then robed before proceeding to the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. Finally, the new Pope greets his followers in St. Peter’s Square and gives his first blessing as Pope.

Confirmation of the Pope’s Death

The death of the Pope is confirmed by the Camerlengo, a Cardinal who acts as the Church’s treasurer. He formally calls out the Pope’s baptismal name three times, and if there is no response, declares him dead. The Vatican then officially informs the world of the Pope’s death through its official channels.

Nine Days of Mourning

A nine-day period of mourning follows the Pope’s death. The Pope’s funeral takes place within 4-6 days of his death. The Pope is then buried in St. Peter’s Basilica.

News / World / Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

World Mourns Passing of Pope Francis

World

World Mourns Passing of Pope Francis

in 2 hours

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

National News

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

3 hours ago

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

World

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

6 hours ago

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Return to BCCI Contract List 2025; Five Players Axed

Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Return to BCCI Contract List 2025; Five Players Axed

1 hour ago

Latest World

World Mourns Passing of Pope Francis

World

World Mourns Passing of Pope Francis

in 2 hours

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

World

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

6 hours ago

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Air Strikes Kill 64 Palestinians in Gaza

World

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Air Strikes Kill 64 Palestinians in Gaza

2 days ago

High-Profile Restaurant Serves Elephant Dung Dessert at Exorbitant Price

Asia

High-Profile Restaurant Serves Elephant Dung Dessert at Exorbitant Price

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.