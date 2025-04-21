Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

How is the New Pope Elected? The election of a new Pope takes place through a process called a Conclave, one of the Catholic Church’s most secretive and ancient traditions. The Conclave begins upon the death or resignation of a Pope, usually within 15-20 days of the Pope’s death. It is held in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, where Cardinals (senior officials of the Church) gather. Only Cardinals under the age of 80 can participate in the voting.

Ballots are Burned After Voting The Cardinals then vote in multiple rounds until a candidate receives a two-thirds majority. After each vote, the ballots are burned. Black smoke signals that no decision has been reached, while white smoke indicates that a new Pope has been elected.

Announcing the New Pope After the election of the new pope, he is formally asked if he accepts the role. If he agrees, he must choose a papal name, often inspired by past saints. The Pope is then robed before proceeding to the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. Finally, the new Pope greets his followers in St. Peter’s Square and gives his first blessing as Pope.

VATICAN Pope Francis appears at balcony to greet worshippers in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday pic.twitter.com/YL9IMzguFy— Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) April 20, 2025 Confirmation of the Pope’s Death The death of the Pope is confirmed by the Camerlengo, a Cardinal who acts as the Church’s treasurer. He formally calls out the Pope’s baptismal name three times, and if there is no response, declares him dead. The Vatican then officially informs the world of the Pope’s death through its official channels. The death of the Pope is confirmed by the Camerlengo, a Cardinal who acts as the Church’s treasurer. He formally calls out the Pope’s baptismal name three times, and if there is no response, declares him dead. The Vatican then officially informs the world of the Pope’s death through its official channels.