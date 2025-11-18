Processed Junk Food is Altering the Brain, Research Reveals

Processed junk food impact on brain (Representational Photo)
Processed junk food is harmful to health, and this is widely known. Even if this food tastes good, it is not considered good for health. Now, a new research has emerged about processed junk food, which might surprise you. According to this research, processed junk food can alter parts of our brain that are associated with hunger, taste, and eating. Research on this was conducted on 30,000 adults in Britain.
Research in Britain regarding the effects of processed junk food on the human brain revealed that excessive consumption of such food can cause changes in parts of the brain that control eating behaviour. Such food can cause changes in important brain regions like the hypothalamus, amygdala, and nucleus accumbens. These regions control hunger, satiety, and emotional responses to food.
This research also indicates that excessive consumption of processed junk food is linked to structural changes in brain areas that control eating behaviour. This also leads to the problem of overeating.
This research also raises the question of whether stricter policies should now be made on processed junk food. Scientists believe that highly processed junk food is already linked to several diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and mental disorders. Now, considering their impact on the brain, attention needs to be paid to their consumption.
