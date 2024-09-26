Protests in Tel Aviv: Protest against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, people demand resignation

Protest against Netanyahu in Tel Aviv A large number of people came out on the streets of Tel Aviv on Sunday night to protest against Netanyahu. People are angry about the recent death of six more hostages, and this anger is being expressed through protests. They are demanding that the Israeli government negotiate a ceasefire deal with Hamas and bring back the remaining hostages safely. This is not the first time people in Tel Aviv have protested for the release of hostages.

People demand Netanyahu’s resignation Workers are also threatening to go on strike. People are demanding Netanyahu’s resignation due to the deaths of the hostages.