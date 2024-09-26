scriptProtests in Tel Aviv: Protest against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, people demand resignation | Latest News | Patrika News
Protests in Tel Aviv: Protest against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, people demand resignation

Protests In Tel Aviv: A protest has started in Tel Aviv, Israel’s major city, against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. What is the reason behind this? Let’s know.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:21 am

Patrika Desk

Israel and Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas have been at war since October 7, and it has been more than 10 months since the war began. Hamas started the war, and Israel retaliated with destruction in Gaza and surrounding Palestinian areas. There has been a huge loss of life and property in Gaza and surrounding areas due to Israeli army attacks. Protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are taking place all over the world due to this war. Similarly, in Tel Aviv, Israel’s major city, protests are being held against Netanyahu.

Protest against Netanyahu in Tel Aviv

A large number of people came out on the streets of Tel Aviv on Sunday night to protest against Netanyahu. People are angry about the recent death of six more hostages, and this anger is being expressed through protests. They are demanding that the Israeli government negotiate a ceasefire deal with Hamas and bring back the remaining hostages safely. This is not the first time people in Tel Aviv have protested for the release of hostages.

People demand Netanyahu’s resignation

Workers are also threatening to go on strike. People are demanding Netanyahu’s resignation due to the deaths of the hostages.

