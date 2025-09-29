Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Protests Erupt Against Government in Pakistan, Internet Shut Down Mid-Night and Heavy Security Deployed

An agitation has begun against the government in POJK, led by a coalition named Awami Action Committee. Due to this, the internet has been shut down in the area since midnight, and security forces have been deployed.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

Protest in POK

Protest in Pakistan (Image: Video Screen Shot)

The foundation for a massive civilian movement has been laid in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Protests against the government have been ongoing in PoK for a long time. In this context, the Awami Action Committee has announced a shutter-down and wheel-jam strike in the region, which is set to continue indefinitely. This means that shops and markets across the entire area will be closed, and vehicular movement will also be halted from today until the strike ends. The Pakistan government has been in a state of tension since this announcement, and several stringent measures have been taken to prevent it.

Internet Shut Down in the Region Since Midnight

The government has deployed a large number of security forces to maintain control in the region. Along with this, the internet has been shut down in the area since midnight to prevent the spread of inflammatory content and controversial messages. During the ongoing protests over the past few days, slogans of freedom were also raised on Sunday night. On Saturday, protesters also took out flag marches in several cities of PoK. In view of this, the government increased security in PoK and has closed major roads in the cities of PoK for the past two days.

Demand for a 38-Point Charter

The Awami Action Committee is a civil society coalition that has garnered significant public support in recent months. Citing decades of political neglect and economic deprivation, this coalition has united the people. The coalition has prepared a 38-point charter and demanded structural reforms from the government. These demands include the abolition of 12 reserved legislative seats for Pakistani Kashmir refugees in the PoK assembly, along with subsidized flour, fair electricity tariffs from the Mangla hydroelectric project, and the implementation of long-pending reforms by Islamabad.

Give Us Our Rights, or Face Our Wrath

Addressing a crowd in Muzaffarabad, Awami Action Committee leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir said, "Our movement is not against any institution or organisation. We are merely demanding the basic rights that have been denied to our people for over 70 years." Mir further stated, "Enough is enough, now either give us our rights, or be prepared to face the people's wrath."

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 11:38 am

World / Protests Erupt Against Government in Pakistan, Internet Shut Down Mid-Night and Heavy Security Deployed

