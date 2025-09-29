Protests Erupt Against Government in Pakistan, Internet Shut Down Mid-Night and Heavy Security Deployed

The foundation for a massive civilian movement has been laid in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Protests against the government have been ongoing in PoK for a long time. In this context, the Awami Action Committee has announced a shutter-down and wheel-jam strike in the region, which is set to continue indefinitely. This means that shops and markets across the entire area will be closed, and vehicular movement will also be halted from today until the strike ends. The Pakistan government has been in a state of tension since this announcement, and several stringent measures have been taken to prevent it.