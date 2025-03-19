scriptPutin Agrees to Limited Ukraine Ceasefire, Hints at Closer US Ties | Latest News | Patrika News
Putin Agrees to Limited Ukraine Ceasefire, Hints at Closer US Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed US President Donald Trump that Ukraine and Russia will exchange 175 prisoners on Wednesday as a start to a ceasefire.

Mar 19, 2025 / 08:51 am

Patrika Desk

Positive news emerged on Tuesday regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war, which has been ongoing for over three years. Following a telephone conversation lasting over two hours with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a 30-day limited ceasefire, subject to certain conditions. Putin agreed that during the ceasefire, Russia would not attack Ukraine’s energy and infrastructure. However, he stipulated that Ukraine would not undertake further preparations, such as accumulating weapons, during this period.
Following the telephone summit, both Trump and Putin described the conversation as significant progress towards peace. White House Press Secretary Carolyn Levit stated that both leaders agreed on the need to end the conflict with lasting peace. Russia agreed to proceed with a 30-day ceasefire under the stated conditions. A round of technical talks will now commence to move towards a full ceasefire, including a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, and lasting peace. These talks will begin immediately in the Middle East.
It is noteworthy that Ukraine had already agreed to a 30-day partial ceasefire during talks with the US in Saudi Arabia. While Trump and Putin conversed, Zelensky visited Finland to garner support.

Russia’s Condition: Halt to Military Aid to Ukraine

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the conversation also addressed the future of Ukrainian soldiers encircled in Russia’s Kursk region. Russia demanded guarantees that Kyiv would not use the ceasefire to rearm itself and enhance its military capabilities. It is believed that this condition from Russia is about halting the immediate military aid Ukraine is receiving from Western countries.

Russia and the US Move Towards Deeper Friendship

The conversation between the two leaders suggested that Russia and the US are moving towards deepening their friendship, abandoning their traditional animosity. Trump and Putin also discussed West Asia in the context of preventing future conflicts. Both leaders agreed that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel. They also discussed the need to prevent the proliferation of strategic weapons and committed to working together to achieve this. Both leaders agreed that improved bilateral relations between the US and Russia would have significant future benefits, boosting large-scale economic agreements and geopolitical stability in both countries.

How the Ceasefire Will Begin

Both countries will exchange 175 prisoners today
Putin informed Trump that, as a prelude to the ceasefire, Ukraine and Russia would exchange 175 prisoners on Wednesday. Putin stated that, as a gesture of goodwill, Russia would hand over 23 seriously injured prisoners currently undergoing treatment in Russian hospitals.

US and Russia to Play Ice Hockey

Trump also supported Putin’s idea of organising a hockey (ice) match between NHL and KHL players from the US and Russia.

