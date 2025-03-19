Putin Agrees to Limited Ukraine Ceasefire, Hints at Closer US Ties

Russia’s Condition: Halt to Military Aid to UkraineKremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the conversation also addressed the future of Ukrainian soldiers encircled in Russia’s Kursk region. Russia demanded guarantees that Kyiv would not use the ceasefire to rearm itself and enhance its military capabilities. It is believed that this condition from Russia is about halting the immediate military aid Ukraine is receiving from Western countries.
Russia and the US Move Towards Deeper FriendshipThe conversation between the two leaders suggested that Russia and the US are moving towards deepening their friendship, abandoning their traditional animosity. Trump and Putin also discussed West Asia in the context of preventing future conflicts. Both leaders agreed that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel. They also discussed the need to prevent the proliferation of strategic weapons and committed to working together to achieve this. Both leaders agreed that improved bilateral relations between the US and Russia would have significant future benefits, boosting large-scale economic agreements and geopolitical stability in both countries.
How the Ceasefire Will BeginBoth countries will exchange 175 prisoners today
Putin informed Trump that, as a prelude to the ceasefire, Ukraine and Russia would exchange 175 prisoners on Wednesday. Putin stated that, as a gesture of goodwill, Russia would hand over 23 seriously injured prisoners currently undergoing treatment in Russian hospitals.