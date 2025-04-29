Putin Announces Temporary Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine War

Ceasefire In Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. However, this ceasefire will not be long-term.

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began on 24 February 2022, continues after more than three years. Initially, it was believed that the Russian army would achieve victory within days, but consistent international support has enabled the Ukrainian army to withstand the Russian offensive. This is the largest war since World War II, causing widespread devastation and significant loss of life and property in Ukraine. Many cities have been destroyed, and the Russian army has also suffered heavy casualties. However, a ceasefire is now imminent, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin (Vladimir Putin).

Putin Announces a 3-Day Ceasefire On Monday, Putin declared a three-day ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. This ceasefire will come into effect at midnight on 8 May and last until 11 May. Reasons Behind Putin's Decision 8 May marks 'Victory Day' in commemoration of the end of World War II in 1945. Many Western countries celebrate 'Victory Day' annually, and this is cited as the reason behind Putin's announcement of a three-day ceasefire. Russia Declares 3-Day Ceasefire In Ukraine For World War II Victory Dayhttps://t.co/UDsMryjfpZ pic.twitter.com/NX0AxsMR38 — Forbes (@Forbes) April 28, 2025 Ukraine Prepared for a 30-Day Ceasefire Following Putin's announcement of a three-day ceasefire, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that if Russia genuinely desires peace, it should immediately implement a permanent ceasefire. Sybiha emphasised that Ukraine is prepared for a lasting, reliable, and complete ceasefire of at least 30 days to make significant progress towards ending the war.