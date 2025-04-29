Putin Announces Temporary Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine War

Putin Announces a 3-Day Ceasefire On Monday, Putin declared a three-day ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. This ceasefire will come into effect at midnight on 8 May and last until 11 May.
Reasons Behind Putin’s Decision 8 May marks ‘Victory Day’ in commemoration of the end of World War II in 1945. Many Western countries celebrate ‘Victory Day’ annually, and this is cited as the reason behind Putin’s announcement of a three-day ceasefire.
Ukraine Prepared for a 30-Day Ceasefire Following Putin’s announcement of a three-day ceasefire, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that if Russia genuinely desires peace, it should immediately implement a permanent ceasefire. Sybiha emphasised that Ukraine is prepared for a lasting, reliable, and complete ceasefire of at least 30 days to make significant progress towards ending the war.