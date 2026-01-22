22 January 2026,

Thursday

World

‘Yes, I am a dictator, but…’, Trump makes controversial statement in Davos

US President Donald Trump has also arrived in Davos to attend the ongoing World Economic Forum. During this, he said something about himself that surprised everyone.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

Donald Trump at WEF

Donald Trump at WEF (Photo - Washington Post)

United States of America President Donald Trump has also gone to attend the World Economic Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland. During this, Trump's Air Force One aircraft had to return to America due to a technical malfunction in the air, which delayed Trump's journey by about two hours, but he later reached Davos by another aircraft. During the World Economic Forum, Trump has not shied away from his rhetoric and has made another controversial statement during this time.

“Yes, I am a dictator, but…”

The American President expressed surprise at the praise for his speech during the World Economic Forum. He said, "My speech was good and it received good reviews. I can't believe it. Usually, I am called a horrible dictator. Yes, I am a dictator, but sometimes you need a dictator." It is noteworthy that not only the media, but many people around the world call Trump a dictator because he misuses his powers arbitrarily and incorrectly.

A New Controversy Erupts

This statement by Trump has sparked a new controversy. People on social media are criticising his statement and saying that Trump is now openly admitting to being a dictator. Many people are also saying that the mask of a good person has come off Trump's face.

Published on:

22 Jan 2026 11:53 am

