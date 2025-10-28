Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Putin Ends Plutonium Disposal Agreement with US, Big Blow to Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin has done something that is sure to shock US President Donald Trump. What is the whole matter? Let's take a look.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 28, 2025

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo - Washington Post)

US President Donald Trump has announced strict sanctions on two major Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, to stop the Russia-Ukraine War. Trump has done this to deal a blow to Russia's economy and force it to end the war against Ukraine. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also made it clear that he will not back down. Putin has now taken a step that is sure to shock Trump.

Plutonium Disposal Agreement with the US Terminated

Putin signed a law on Monday, formally terminating the Plutonium Disposal Agreement with the United States. This agreement had been suspended for the past few years, and Putin has now ended it completely.

What is the Plutonium Disposal Agreement?

The Plutonium Disposal Agreement was made between Russia and the United States in 2000. Under this, both countries had promised to destroy or convert 34 tonnes of weapons-grade plutonium left over from the Cold War into nuclear fuel, so that new nuclear weapons could not be made. Russia suspended it in 2016, and now Putin has ended it completely. This was an important step in nuclear disarmament.

Result of Growing Tensions Between Russia and the US

Despite Trump's efforts in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Putin is not ready to end the war. Because of this, tensions between Russia and the US are increasing. While the US wants to crush Russia under the burden of sanctions, Russia has also ended the Plutonium Disposal Agreement as a counter-attack to the US's move.

The Situation Could Become Serious

The situation could become serious due to Putin's termination of the Plutonium Disposal Agreement. Experts believe that this could increase the plutonium stockpiles of both countries, posing a risk of rebuilding nuclear weapons.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

28 Oct 2025 03:40 pm

English News / World / Putin Ends Plutonium Disposal Agreement with US, Big Blow to Trump

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Starbucks to Close 10 UK Stores Amidst Business Challenges

Starbucks
World

Baba Vanga's Scary Prediction: What Will Happen Next Year Will Cause Devastation

Baba Vanga
World

US Navy Helicopter and Fighter Jet Crash in South China Sea, Causing Alarm

US navy helicopter and jet crash into South China sea
World

AI Minister to Give Birth to 83 AI Assistants in Albania

World First AI Minister from Albania
World

India-US Foreign Ministers Meet to Discuss Bilateral Relations and Global Issues

Indian External Minister of Affairs S. Jaishankar with US foreign secretary Marco Rubio
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.