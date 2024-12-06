Putin hails Modi, lauds ‘Make in India’

Putin likened this program to India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, saying that “Prime Minister Modi also has a similar program, ‘Make in India’. This is very similar to our program.” He said that the ‘Make in India’ initiative, launched to promote manufacturing and attract foreign investment, has played a crucial role in strengthening India’s position in the global economy.

Modi’s ‘India-First’ policy wins over Putin Putin said that India’s stable environment is due to the Indian leadership’s focus on prioritising India’s interests, and we believe that investing in India is profitable. Putin offered to set up Russian manufacturing units in India, stating that they were ready to begin their manufacturing operations in the country.

Russian oil giant Rosneft recently invested a massive $20 billion in India.