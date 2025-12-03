Putin Issues Stark Warning to Europe Ahead of India Visit, Escalates Ukraine Strikes

The Russian President stated in unequivocal terms that Ukraine will have to pay the price for such attacks. "We will cut them off from the sea," he said. He also added that Russia might intensify attacks on Ukrainian targets and will teach a lesson to countries helping Ukraine. It is worth noting that a Ukrainian security official stated on Saturday that the navy had carried out a drone attack on two Russian oil tankers. Experts believe that Ukraine's attack amidst peace efforts, followed by Vladimir Putin's statement, could derail Donald Trump's efforts.