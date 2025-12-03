Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Putin Issues Stark Warning to Europe Ahead of India Visit, Escalates Ukraine Strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning to Europe. He has also spoken of intensifying attacks on Ukrainian targets.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: IANS)

Vladimir Putin: Just before his India visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a statement that has sent the entire world into a state of shock. Putin says that Russia does not want a war with Europe, but if they want war, then we are ready. It is worth noting that due to the efforts of the United States, Russia and Ukraine are moving towards peace, and in such a situation, Putin's statement has increased global tension.

Putin's Warning – The Situation Will Be Dire

Vladimir Putin said, "We do not want war with Europe, but if Europe suddenly wants to start a war, then we are fully prepared, and there is no doubt about it." According to a report by The Indian Express, Putin warned that if a war occurs, the situation will become such that there will be no one to mediate.

Accusation Against European Countries

Putin accused European countries of obstructing US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the Ukraine war. He further stated that European powers have kept themselves out of peace talks with Ukraine and have broken contact with Russia. They appear to be in favour of war. Putin also reacted strongly to Ukraine targeting Russian oil tankers in the Black Sea.

Warning to Pro-Ukraine Countries

The Russian President stated in unequivocal terms that Ukraine will have to pay the price for such attacks. "We will cut them off from the sea," he said. He also added that Russia might intensify attacks on Ukrainian targets and will teach a lesson to countries helping Ukraine. It is worth noting that a Ukrainian security official stated on Saturday that the navy had carried out a drone attack on two Russian oil tankers. Experts believe that Ukraine's attack amidst peace efforts, followed by Vladimir Putin's statement, could derail Donald Trump's efforts.

Putin Arriving in India

Russian President Putin is scheduled to visit India. He will be in Delhi on December 4 and 5. During this time, discussions will be held on several issues between India and Russia. Putin is coming to India to participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Putin's visit to India after a long time is significant in many ways. It is believed that a deal might be signed regarding the S-400 Triumph air defence squadron. India wishes to purchase this Russian defence system.

