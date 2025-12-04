India-Russia Summit: Ukraine War's Impact on Modi-Putin's 'Friendship', How Strong Are the Ties?

Putin Modi Summit 2025: A two-day official visit to India by Russian President Vladimir Putin is significant for India and Russia. He will hold the India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders are considered very close, but the world's eyes are on this meeting due to the Ukraine war. India has never condemned Russia nor joined the Western sanctions. On the other hand, India also keeps the door open for humanitarian aid and dialogue with Ukraine. This is why India knows the art of maintaining balance between both sides. India has made it clear that it does not change its foreign policy under anyone's pressure.