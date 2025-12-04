4 दिसंबर 2025,

गुरुवार

World

India-Russia Summit: Ukraine War's Impact on Modi-Putin's 'Friendship', How Strong Are the Ties?

Russian President Putin's visit to India and his India-Russia annual summit with Modi is significant.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Putin Modi Summit 2025

PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: ANI)

Putin Modi Summit 2025: A two-day official visit to India by Russian President Vladimir Putin is significant for India and Russia. He will hold the India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders are considered very close, but the world's eyes are on this meeting due to the Ukraine war. India has never condemned Russia nor joined the Western sanctions. On the other hand, India also keeps the door open for humanitarian aid and dialogue with Ukraine. This is why India knows the art of maintaining balance between both sides. India has made it clear that it does not change its foreign policy under anyone's pressure.

Major agreements expected on nuclear cooperation

Major agreements are expected on defence, energy, trade, and nuclear cooperation during this visit. Issues such as the remaining delivery of the S-400 missile system, further export of BrahMos missiles, new units for the Kudankulam Nuclear Plant, and connecting the RuPay-MIR payment systems are particularly important. India is also continuously purchasing crude oil from Russia at a lower price, which has brought trade between the two countries to a record level in the last three years. Meanwhile, China has welcomed this visit as it also stands with Russia.
America and European countries are silent but expressing displeasure behind the scenes.

Ukraine's eyes on Putin's visit

It is noteworthy that last year, Ukrainian President Zelensky tweeted: "Countries that embrace the aggressor are enemies of peace." Zelensky made this statement during Modi's visit to Russia in 2024 (July 8-9, 2024). At that time, a Russian attack occurred in Kyiv, and Modi-Putin embraced on the same day, which is why Zelensky was very angry. His thinking and perspective are also being seen in the context of the current visit.

Target to increase bilateral trade to 100 billion dollars

It is possible that a target to increase bilateral trade to 100 billion dollars by the year 2030 may also be set. In fact, Putin had not travelled to any major Western or neutral country for the last one and a half years. India is the only major country that has still invited him with full respect. This is considered the biggest victory for India's independent foreign policy.

Friendship is very old

This relationship of friendship is more than 75 years old, and despite the Ukraine war, both countries are engaged in strengthening it further. Putin's visit has made it clear that the India-Russia partnership is not affected by any external pressure. He is arriving in New Delhi on December 4, 2025, at 6:35 PM. Tight security arrangements have been made in view of his visit. Putin will pay tribute at Raj Ghat on the morning of December 5, followed by delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House.

