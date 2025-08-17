Putin Proposed Ceasefire to Trump After Alaska Summit: Russia's Demands Revealed

The Donetsk region has been largely under Russian control since 2014. Following the war that began in 2022, Russia occupies approximately 20% of Ukraine. Russia has complete control over the Donetsk province. It is believed that this area of Ukraine has a predominantly Russian-speaking population. Trump stated that he and Putin agreed that any peace deal should proceed without a prior ceasefire, a long-standing demand of Ukraine and its European allies. Trump wrote on Truth Social that all agreed that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is a peace deal, not just a ceasefire, which often doesn't last.