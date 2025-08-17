Putin Proposed Ceasefire to Trump After Alaska Summit: Russia's Demands Revealed

Alaska Summit: On 15 August, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump met in Alaska. Their conversation lasted approximately 2.5 hours. According to a Reuters report, following the summit, Putin proposed to the US that if Ukraine ceded complete control of Donetsk to Russia, he could restrain his forces from advancing on other fronts. However, this demand was flatly rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Following the Alaska summit, US President Donald Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, detailing his conversation with Putin. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot cede its land without constitutional changes. He highlighted that key cities in Donetsk, such as Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, are strategically sensitive and prevent further Russian advances. He also emphasised the need for security guarantees for Ukraine to prevent future Russian aggression. Zelenskyy asserted that Ukraine seeks lasting peace, not another ceasefire amidst Russian invasion. Meanwhile, during media interactions, Trump stated that Ukraine should agree to a peace deal with Russia, asserting that Russia is a major military power and Ukraine is no match for it.
The Donetsk region has been largely under Russian control since 2014. Following the war that began in 2022, Russia occupies approximately 20% of Ukraine. Russia has complete control over the Donetsk province. It is believed that this area of Ukraine has a predominantly Russian-speaking population. Trump stated that he and Putin agreed that any peace deal should proceed without a prior ceasefire, a long-standing demand of Ukraine and its European allies. Trump wrote on Truth Social that all agreed that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is a peace deal, not just a ceasefire, which often doesn't last.
It is reported that Zelenskyy may arrive in Washington on Monday, 18 August. For this meeting, US President Donald Trump has also invited other European leaders. European leaders have expressed support for the upcoming talks but reiterated their support for Ukraine. They also hinted at plans to further tighten sanctions on Russia.