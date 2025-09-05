Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Putin Rebukes Trump’s Tactics Against India and China

Russian President Vladimir Putin has strongly objected to America's policy towards India and China. Read rthe full story to know.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 05, 2025

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Courtesy: The Washington Post)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a sharp rebuke to US President Donald Trump for attempting to pressure India and China through tariffs and sanctions. He warned the US against its approach to these nations.

This statement follows Putin's recent meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Shanghai.

Putin: Learn How to Speak to Your Peers

Following the SCO summit in China, Putin released a statement directly addressing the US. He explicitly stated that America should cease its attempts to intimidate India and China.

He further asserted that the era of coercion is over, declaring the colonial age finished. He urged the US to learn how to engage with its counterparts appropriately.

A Strategy of Pressure Through Tariffs

Putin accused Trump of employing economic tools to weaken two of Asia's largest powers, attempting to pressure them through tariffs.

Putin highlighted that the US is attempting to intimidate powerful nations like India and China, with their billions of people, established domestic systems, and their own laws.

Advising Trump, Putin suggested that the US needs to understand how to engage with leaders of major countries.

Putin: Submission Means Political Ruin

Putin stated that the political history of both nations weighs heavily on them. He warned that any display of weakness would lead to the political downfall of their leaders, directly impacting their governance.

Putin expressed confidence that tensions will eventually ease, stating that things will eventually resolve themselves, and normal political dialogue will resume.

