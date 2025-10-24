Putin Says: ‘If Tomahawk missiles come our way, we will respond decisively’ – Dialogue is a better option in conflict

Following the cancellation of a proposed meeting between Trump and Putin on October 22, the United States imposed sanctions on two of Russia's largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil. The aim is to halt funding Russia receives for the war. Putin criticised Trump's decision, stating it could further deteriorate relations between the two countries. It is believed that Trump wished to build good relations with Russia during his tenure, but became displeased with Putin for not ending the war.