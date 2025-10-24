Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Putin Says: ‘If Tomahawk missiles come our way, we will respond decisively’ – Dialogue is a better option in conflict

Vladimir Putin has reacted to the US announcement of sanctions on Russian oil companies. He stated that this is a wrong step and will lead to an increase in global oil prices. Along with this, he has also made a significant statement regarding America's role in the war.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 24, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: Patrika)

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that if attacked with US Tomahawk missiles, Russia would respond decisively. He added that dialogue is always a better option in any conflict or dispute and supported continuing talks with America.

Following the cancellation of a proposed meeting between Trump and Putin on October 22, the United States imposed sanctions on two of Russia's largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil. The aim is to halt funding Russia receives for the war. Putin criticised Trump's decision, stating it could further deteriorate relations between the two countries. It is believed that Trump wished to build good relations with Russia during his tenure, but became displeased with Putin for not ending the war.

Oil Prices to Rise

President Putin said that sanctions on Russian oil would reduce supply, leading to an increase in global oil prices. He mentioned that he had warned US President Trump about this. He stated that Trump's decision would cause oil prices to rise in America and worldwide.

Meanwhile, regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, the US Treasury Department said that Putin is not serious about ending the war, which is why these sanctions were imposed on Russia. Under this decision, all assets and interests of these companies falling under US jurisdiction have been effectively blocked.

Sanctions on 2 Russian Companies and 36 Subsidiaries

Rosneft is a Russian state-owned company specialising in oil exploration, refining, and sales. Lukoil is a privately-owned international company involved in oil and gas exploration and refining in Russia and abroad. Sanctions have also been imposed on 36 subsidiary companies in which these two companies hold a direct or indirect stake of 50% or more. Furthermore, the Treasury Department has instructed foreign companies to cease transactions with Rosneft and Lukoil by November 21. Failure to comply could result in fines, blacklisting, or trade restrictions.

According to a report, the impact of sanctioning these two companies could be seen in the global market, with a potential 5% increase in global crude oil prices. The European Union has also decided to ban Russian LNG gas.

India to Reduce Oil Purchases from Russia

Following the US sanctions, it was claimed on October 23 that India might also reduce its exports of Russian oil. Reuters reported that the refining company Reliance is adjusting its Russian oil purchases in line with government guidelines. State-owned companies are also checking shipments.

US President Donald Trump has been continuously pressuring India to stop purchasing oil from Russia. Trump has repeatedly claimed in recent days that he spoke with Prime Minister Modi, who told him that India would stop purchasing crude oil from Russia.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

24 Oct 2025 10:49 am

English News / World / Putin Says: ‘If Tomahawk missiles come our way, we will respond decisively’ – Dialogue is a better option in conflict

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Mosquitoes Found for the First Time in This Country, Impact of Global Warming

Mosquito in Iceland
World

Meta's Big Decision: Around 600 Jobs to Go in AI Unit

Meta
Technology

Google's 'Willow' Chip Outperforms Supercomputers, Running Algorithms 13,000 Times Faster

Technology

Earth Now Has Two 'Moons'? NASA's New Discovery

2025 PN7
World

US Hits Russia with Tough Sanctions on Major Oil Companies

Russian oil
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.