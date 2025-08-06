6 August 2025,

Wednesday

World

Putin Sets Conditions to Halt Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly presented his conditions for ending the Russia-Ukraine war. What are Putin's conditions that could potentially halt the conflict? Let's take a look.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin (Photo - Washington Post)

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began on 24 February 2022, has lasted for over 41 months and shows no signs of stopping. Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of numerous innocent civilians. Ukraine has suffered significant losses of life and property due to these attacks, and this continues. However, due to consistent international support, the Ukrainian army remains steadfast against the Russian forces. The Russian army has also suffered considerable losses. Throughout this conflict, the United States of America has been the biggest supporter of Ukraine. Initially, there were concerns that Donald Trump's presidency might halt this support, but this did not happen.

Trump's Pressure

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, US President Trump is also applying pressure to bring an end to the war. Trump desires a swift resolution to the conflict. One reason cited for this is his desire to take credit for ending the war, potentially reigniting calls for a Nobel Peace Prize. However, with Putin's refusal to comply, Trump has resumed military aid to Ukraine.

When Will the War End?

Predicting the end of the Russia-Ukraine war remains impossible. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a significant statement. Putin has declared that he would immediately cease hostilities if his conditions are met.

Putin's Conditions for Peace

Putin has outlined several conditions for ending the war against Ukraine. Firstly, Ukraine must withdraw its troops from Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhia, ceding these four regions to Russia. Secondly, Ukraine must abandon its aspirations for NATO membership. Putin has stated that if these two conditions are met, he will immediately halt the war.

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine War

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 03:41 pm

English News / World / Putin Sets Conditions to Halt Russia-Ukraine War
