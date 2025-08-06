Putin Sets Conditions to Halt Russia-Ukraine War

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began on 24 February 2022, has lasted for over 41 months and shows no signs of stopping. Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of numerous innocent civilians. Ukraine has suffered significant losses of life and property due to these attacks, and this continues. However, due to consistent international support, the Ukrainian army remains steadfast against the Russian forces. The Russian army has also suffered considerable losses. Throughout this conflict, the United States of America has been the biggest supporter of Ukraine. Initially, there were concerns that Donald Trump's presidency might halt this support, but this did not happen.