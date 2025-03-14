Putin Supports Ceasefire Proposal But With Conditions

Putin Supports Ceasefire Proposal

#BREAKING Putin says ‘in favour’ of 30-day ceasefire, but ‘there are nuances’ pic.twitter.com/JpCyW96KcX — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 13, 2025

Conditions Attached

Russian President Putin has stated his support for the 30-day ceasefire proposal, suggesting it could be a crucial step towards ending the war.While expressing support for the 30-day ceasefire, Putin has attached conditions. He stated that the ceasefire should pave the way for lasting peace and indicated that further steps would depend on the success of the Kursk campaign. He also highlighted the need for discussions with Trump to determine the implementation of the ceasefire.