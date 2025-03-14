Putin Supports Ceasefire Proposal But With Conditions

Putin Supports Ceasefire Proposal Russian President Putin has stated his support for the 30-day ceasefire proposal, suggesting it could be a crucial step towards ending the war.
Conditions Attached While expressing support for the 30-day ceasefire, Putin has attached conditions. He stated that the ceasefire should pave the way for lasting peace and indicated that further steps would depend on the success of the Kursk campaign. He also highlighted the need for discussions with Trump to determine the implementation of the ceasefire.