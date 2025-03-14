scriptPutin Supports Ceasefire Proposal But With Conditions | Latest News | Patrika News
Putin Supports Ceasefire Proposal But With Conditions

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine has reportedly given a green signal to the US proposal for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. Now, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also expressed support, but has attached certain conditions to it.

BharatMar 14, 2025 / 09:35 am

Patrika Desk

Officials from the United States of America and Ukraine met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine War. The US proposed a 30-day ceasefire, a proposal which Ukraine accepted. Following this, the US lifted its previously imposed restrictions on providing military aid and intelligence to Ukraine. Subsequently, US President Donald Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that failure to agree to the ceasefire would have serious consequences, including the potential imposition of significant sanctions on Russia.

Russian President Putin has stated his support for the 30-day ceasefire proposal, suggesting it could be a crucial step towards ending the war.

Conditions Attached

While expressing support for the 30-day ceasefire, Putin has attached conditions. He stated that the ceasefire should pave the way for lasting peace and indicated that further steps would depend on the success of the Kursk campaign. He also highlighted the need for discussions with Trump to determine the implementation of the ceasefire.

