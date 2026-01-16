16 January 2026,

World

‘We are not for sale’: Greenlanders’ blunt message to Trump

US President Donald Trump is continuously issuing threats to acquire Greenland. Greenlanders have given a blunt response to Trump's threats.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jan 16, 2026

Greenlanders

United States of America President Donald Trump has been talking about making Greenland a part of America since the beginning of his second term. Trump has threatened to do so from time to time. Greenland is a part of Denmark and an autonomous region. However, Trump wants to make it a part of America and has also offered to buy it. Trump's idea has been rejected by the people of Greenland.

"We are not for sale"

The people of Greenland have rejected Trump's idea of militarily occupying or buying Greenland. During conversations with journalists, the people of Greenland said, "Greenland cannot be priced. We are not for sale. Our land is not for sale. This is the tradition of our ancestors."

"Greenland should be free"

The people of Greenland further said, "I want Greenland to be free, but we are not ready yet. But I hope that happens in my lifetime, so that we can call Greenland a free country."

Why does Trump want Greenland?

Regarding the US occupation of Greenland, Trump says that it is very important for national security, because if this is not done, the influence of Russia and China in Greenland will keep increasing. However, this is not the only reason behind Trump's 'Greenland mission'. In fact, Greenland has reserves of rare earth minerals, which have long been on Trump's radar. Just as Trump occupied Venezuela's oil reserves, he wants to occupy Greenland's rare earth mineral reserves in the same way.

