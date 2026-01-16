‘We are not for sale’: Greenlanders’ blunt message to Trump

Regarding the US occupation of Greenland, Trump says that it is very important for national security, because if this is not done, the influence of Russia and China in Greenland will keep increasing. However, this is not the only reason behind Trump's 'Greenland mission'. In fact, Greenland has reserves of rare earth minerals, which have long been on Trump's radar. Just as Trump occupied Venezuela's oil reserves, he wants to occupy Greenland's rare earth mineral reserves in the same way.