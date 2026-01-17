17 January 2026,

Saturday

World

Trump's Change of Tone: Iran Thanked Amidst Attack Speculation

There had been speculation for some time that the United States might soon attack Iran. However, Trump's stance has now suddenly changed, and he has thanked Iran.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

Donald Trump and Ali Khamenei

Tensions between Iran and the United States of America have significantly escalated. A large number of protesters lost their lives in nationwide demonstrations against the government in Iran, which led US President Donald Trump to plan an attack on Iran. However, Trump's stance has now suddenly changed.

Trump Thanks Iran

Trump, who was threatening to attack Iran just a few days ago, has now completely changed his tune. Trump wrote on social media, "I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings (Over 800 of them), which were to take place yesterday, have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you."

Why Did Trump's Stance Change?

Trump has not explicitly stated the reason for his change in stance. However, according to some media reports, Trump cancelled his decision to attack Iran due to his relations with Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. These four countries have good diplomatic relations with Trump in the Middle East. On the other hand, these countries also have good relations with Iran. In such a situation, it is being speculated that Trump decided to back down from taking military action against Iran at the behest of these countries.

