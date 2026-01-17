Trump's Change of Tone: Iran Thanked Amidst Attack Speculation

Trump has not explicitly stated the reason for his change in stance. However, according to some media reports, Trump cancelled his decision to attack Iran due to his relations with Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. These four countries have good diplomatic relations with Trump in the Middle East. On the other hand, these countries also have good relations with Iran. In such a situation, it is being speculated that Trump decided to back down from taking military action against Iran at the behest of these countries.