India has refused to yield to US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that India will not compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers due to US tariffs. Trump and several members of his administration have repeatedly warned India against buying oil from Russia, yet India continues to purchase oil from Russia, even increasing the import volume. Russia has also affirmed that Trump’s threats will not affect its friendship with India, and it is offering discounts on oil purchases to India. A few weeks ago, a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India was announced, and now a major update has emerged on this matter.