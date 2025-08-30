Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Putin to Visit India in December: Trump Setback

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia and extended an invitation to him to visit India on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin accepted the invitation. A major update has now emerged regarding Putin's visit to India. The Kremlin has announced the date of the Russian President's visit to India.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo - ANI)

India has refused to yield to US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that India will not compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers due to US tariffs. Trump and several members of his administration have repeatedly warned India against buying oil from Russia, yet India continues to purchase oil from Russia, even increasing the import volume. Russia has also affirmed that Trump’s threats will not affect its friendship with India, and it is offering discounts on oil purchases to India. A few weeks ago, a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India was announced, and now a major update has emerged on this matter.

When will Putin visit India?

Earlier this month, PM Modi’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Russia. During this visit, he extended an invitation to Russian President Putin on behalf of PM Modi to visit India, which Putin accepted. The date of Putin’s visit to India has now been revealed. Putin will visit India in December. This information was provided by Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s aide on international affairs, during a press briefing at the Kremlin.

India-Russia Summit 2025

The India-Russia Summit 2025 will be held in Delhi, India’s capital, in December. This will be the 23rd annual summit between the two countries. Putin is visiting India to participate in this summit and meet with PM Modi.

A setback for Trump

This meeting between PM Modi and Putin is certain to be a setback for Trump. Even when Trump met with Putin, the Russian President informed PM Modi about it via phone. Trump and his close associates had hoped that his threats would scare India into stopping oil purchases from Russia. However, contrary to their expectations, India has not only increased its purchase of Russian oil but has also reiterated its commitment to strengthening its relationship with Russia.

